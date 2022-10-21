Athletico lineup: Felipão changes his plan and will put the starting lineup against Bragantino | athletico-pr

Athletico will do what is best to face the Bragantino on Saturday, in Bragança Paulista, for the opening of the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The only downside is the steering wheel Fernandinho suspended.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari changed the initial idea of ​​using a mixed team at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. He will only put this alternative lineup into practice against Palmeiras, on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada.

The commander intends to add up to four points in these two games to have fat within the G-6. The seventh Atlético-MG has 47 points against Hurricane’s 51 points.

Before, Felipão said that the classic Atletiba would be the “last test” before the Libertadores final, on October 29, against Flamengo.

The team must have: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Alex Santana and David Terans; Cuello, Vitinho and Pablo.

1 of 1 Alex Santana is Athletico’s only novelty against Bragantino — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Alex Santana is Athletico’s only novelty against Bragantino — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

The only change in the starting lineup is the departure of Fernandinho, suspended, for the entry of Alex Santana in midfield.. The athletican commander also tested Hugo Moura in Erick’s spot in the middle.

New against Coritiba, Cuello continues in the attack with Vitinho and Pablo. Summoned to Uruguay’s pre-list for the World Cup, Canobbio is on the bench.

goalkeepers : Bento, Anderson and Leo Linck

: Bento, Anderson and Leo Linck defenders : Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Nico Hernández

: Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Nico Hernández sides : Khelven, Orejuela, Abner and Pedrinho

: Khelven, Orejuela, Abner and Pedrinho steering wheels : Hugo Moura, Erick, Alex Santana and Christian

: Hugo Moura, Erick, Alex Santana and Christian Socks : David Terans, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno

: David Terans, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno attackers: Vitinho, Cuello, Canobbio, Rômulo, Pablo, Vitor Roque