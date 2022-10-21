Atlético-MG director Rodrigo Caetano has a 60-day punishment maintained; suspension is fractional | athletic-mg

The Pleno dismissed the appeal filed by Atlético (with suspensive effect) and maintained 60 days of punishment for Rodrigo Caetano, and 20 days of suspension for Victor. Both were denounced for offenses to the referee.

At the trial, the rapporteur of the case even partially granted Atlético’s appeal, reducing Caetano’s sentence to 40 days and Victor’s punishment to 15 days, transformed into a warning. No other auditor maintained the position. On the contrary, there were disagreements overcoming.

Another discussion was about the applicability of the penalty. Rodrigo Caetano will be unavailable to perform any activity as the club’s football director, as well as he will not be able to be present in the delegations of Galo, for 60 days in a fractional way.

In practice, he starts serving the suspension from Friday, he will already be “embezzlement” on the trip to Fortaleza, when Galo faces Leão do Pici on Monday, and the 60-day sentence is paused after the end. of the 2022 Brazilian, on November 13. It will be 24 days passed in the period.

Atlético was defended by legal director Luiz Fernando Pimenta Ribeiro. At the end of the trial, after the sentence was handed down, the lawyer asked the leaders to clarify the sentence. Between the end of the 2022 Brazilian and the beginning of the 2023 edition, Rodrigo Caetano is free for all activities. In this period, there will be the opening of the transfer window (11/01), as well as the pre-season, and the season of entry and exit of players.

The remaining balance of the penalty – 36 days – starts again from the debut of the 2023 Brazilian. The same will happen with Victor, who may be present in the last round.

– Rodrigo Caetano, off the field, is a gentleman, a “gentleman”. Now, out on the field, he loses his mind. It’s not the first, nor the last time. Victor, I know from Grêmio, (the reporter) is giving a warning. Regarding Victor, I follow. Regarding Rodrigo, I will follow the divergence. I apply the 60 calendar days starting tomorrow. That would be it, it’s a penalty for a deadline – said the auditor from Rio Grande do Sul, Jorge Ivo Amaral da Silva, during the trial.

The auditor Luiz Felipe Bulus, who initiated the disagreement with the rapporteur’s vote, affirmed the position of the Plenary of the STJD to toughen up in situations involving complaints and offenses to arbitration. In Bulus’ words:

– This Plenum has always been very tough with situations like this. The intention is the best possible: to end the offenses against referees, to reach the level of the Europeans. And this situation was extremely serious. I deny the appeals, and uphold the decision of the disciplinary committee.