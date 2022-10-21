Atlético-MG has R$ 13.5 million at risk of being blocked; Justice only finds R$ 10.7 thousand in account | athletic-mg

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) determined the blocking of R$13,573,658.04 in Atlético-MG’s accounts, but found only R$10,759.52. The action was determined in the process involving businessman André Cury and the Minas Gerais club.

The information was anticipated by the website goal and confirmed by ge. According to the report, after judicial scanning of 22 accounts of different institutions of the club, only R$ 10 thousand divided into three accounts were found. The decision is dated the 17th and was signed by judge Camila Rodrigues Borges de Azevedo.

The legal battle involving André Cury and Atlético drags on in court. The businessman charges exactly R$ 64,287,791.08 from Galo, divided into 29 current lawsuits related to players and coaches who have passed or are still at Galo.

1 of 2 André Cury, players agent and intermediary in world football — Photo: Reproduction André Cury, players agent and intermediary in world football — Photo: Reproduction

Negotiations between the club and the businessman continue to take place. At the moment, there is conflict in the conversations to arrive at a common denominator. Atlético and André Cury still differ, however, on how this payment will be made.

O ge also brought, this Thursday, that the Rooster had an unfavorable decision in court in another case brought by the businessman. This time, it has in relation to Rômulo Otero.

The court decision – which dismissed André Cury’s charge (R$ 1,364,256.00) against Atlético-MG was canceled by the TJMG. With that, the discussion remains open in the first degree. The businessman, in this case, charges amounts related to the purchase of Rómulo Otero by Galo.