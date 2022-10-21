Awaiting Vítor Pereira’s “yes”, Corinthians plans specific reinforcements for 2023 | Corinthians

Sad, but aware that the season is not over yet, Corinthians thinks about 2023. After the final of the Copa do Brasil, the board will start to plan more diligently for the next year, including intensifying the monitoring of possible reinforcements.

Timão has an established base and is waiting for the “yes” from Vítor Pereira to make sure that only specific pieces will be needed for 2023. The technician has a contract only until December and will discuss his stay with President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Duilio believes that the team will only need a few pieces to be complete for 2023. The manager, however, still did not want to pinpoint which positions will be more carefully observed in the transfer market, both international and national.

The fact is that Timão knows he needs to move. After all, the pre-season starts later this year, around December 15th. With the World Cup disputed in Qatar starting on November 20, the squad will receive a vacation next month and will perform again in the last month of the year.

– We have a lot to do, work continues, we have seven games left. We want to get to the top of the table. We can at least come in second. We’re going to get one-off reinforcements, but right now I don’t want to talk. Now it’s feeling the sadness, lifting your head. Proud of what the team has done. Work again – said Duilio, after the runner-up at Maracanã.

The team’s base passes, for example, through names such as Yuri Alberto, who, although he is on loan, will be available at least until the middle of 2023, while the board will study the possibility of hiring him permanently.

Other internal “reinforcements” should also paint, as is the case of Paulinho, who has been injured since May and is now experiencing the beginning of his physical transition to work with the ball on the field. The expectation is that he will be 100% available in the pre-season.

The midfielder Maycon was also injured for a long time and is slowly returning to the starting lineup. Thus, with everyone available, the board’s expectation is to start 2023 with Vítor Pereira in charge of the team’s technical team.

This Saturday, at 7 pm, Corinthians faces Santos, at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

