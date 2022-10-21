Ballon d’Or 2022: ranking of votes released; Benzema won by far | international football

In its most recent edition, the magazine “France Football” released the ranking of votes for the Ballon d’Or 2022. Elected the best player in the world in the 2021/2022 season, Frenchman Karim Benzema, forward for Real Madrid, received 549 points. It was a wide advantage over second-placed Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané, who took 193 points. The Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City midfielder, closed the top 3, with 175 points.
Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema was named the best player of the 2021/22 season (Photo: AFP)
Check out the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or 2022 vote ranking:
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 549 points
- Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) – 193
- Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – 175
- Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) -170
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 116
- Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) – 85
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 82
- Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 61
- Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 20
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 18
At 34, Benzema is the oldest winner since Stanley Matthews, who placed first in 1956, the year he debuted the Ballon d’Or. Before, the Frenchman’s best position had been fourth in the last edition. The striker reinforced his career overcoming by the six years he spent away from the French national team, between 2015 and 2021.
Benzema in 2021/22:
46 games
44 goals
15 assists
Titles: Champions, Espanyol, European Supercup and Spanish Supercup