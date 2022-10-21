Barca do Vasco already has some crew members who will leave the cast

The access of Vasco is near, but not yet consecrated. For this reason, planning for the coming year is on hold. The performance and market analysis department is working considering all possible scenarios. However, some definitions have already been made regarding the players who will not stay in 2023.

Starting with striker Fábio Gomes. Loaned by Atlético-MG until the end of November, the player did not get space in the team and was not even listed for the games against Novorizontino and Sport. He will not be part of Vasco’s squad for next year. The same happens with Luiz Henrique, who is on loan from Fortaleza for the same period.

Quintero, on the other hand, has a contract with Vasco until the end of the year, but will be free on the market after that period, given that he is not in the plans for 2023. Holder for much of Serie B, the defender lost his position to Danilo Boza and since the victory over Náutico, in the 30th round, it remains as an option on the bench. The fact of occupying a vacancy as a foreigner weighs even more because of the non-permanence.

Quintero became a reserve under the command of Jorginho (Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)

Matheus Barbosa and Juninho have a contract until the end of next year, but the tendency is for them to be loaned. The first was left out of the bench in the draw with Sport. The calf from São Januário has not been listed since the loss to Grêmio. The player even received polls from clubs in Asia in the middle of the year and should leave Vasco at the end of the season.

Most of the players in the squad have a contract until the end of this season. These are the cases of Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Nenê, Halls, Sarrafiore, Bruno Tubarão, Raniel and Alex Teixeira. The definition of the permanence of these players will be left for after Series B, since the intention is not to discourage players. The focus is total on access.

There are three rounds left for the end of Series B. This Saturday, at 4:30 pm, Vasco will face Criciúma, in São Januário. Cruz-Maltino has 56 points, three ahead of Sport, which is in 5th place.