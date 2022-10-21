Barcelona beat Villarreal with two from Lewandowski and a promising goal

Barcelona took no notice of the opponent and resumed the path of victory after two games. The team led by coach Xavi beat Villarreal this afternoon (20) by 3-0, at Camp Nou, for the tenth round of the Spanish Championship. The goals of the match happened in the first stage and were scored by Robert Lewandowski, twice, and by the jewel Ansu Fati.

With the result, the Catalan club reaches 25 points and touches the leader Real Madrid, who has 28. The result is important for Barça to follow the rival’s tail, since they were defeated by 3 to 1 in the direct duel in the last round. Villarreal, parked at 15 points, is ninth in the table.

The next commitment of both teams will be on Sunday (23), for the national competition. The ones commanded by Unai Emery receive Almería, at 13:30 (Brasília), while Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao, at 16:00. On Wednesday (26), the Culés face Bayern Munich to stay alive in the Champions League.

The game

Playing at home, Barcelona controlled the game from the start, but had difficulty turning their volume into scoring opportunities. Until, 30 minutes into the first half, Pedri triggered Jordi Alba on the left with a beautiful shot. The side crossed low in the area to Lewa, who dominated by turning over the markers and kicking under Rulli, opening the scoring.

Four minutes later, the Polish striker returned to swing the opposing net. Gavi came out in a quick counterattack and was held, but followed the play and played for Lewa. Shirt 9 received outside the area, cleaned the defender and finished in place, with no chances for Villarreal’s goalkeeper.

With the goals, Lewandowski reached 11 goals scored in ten matches played in La Liga, isolating himself in the top scorer of the championship.

Villarreal could barely digest the result and Barça soon reached their third goal. At 38′, Ferrán Torres made a beautiful individual move down the right, infiltrated the area and played for Ansu Fati. The 19-year-old Blaugrana jewel received free, but awkward, and touched the beam. However, he managed to take advantage of the rebound and, literally, extended the marker.

The home team came back from the break with the same intensity and kept control of the actions, but did not change the score. As the game progressed and the advantage was quiet, the pace slowly slowed down.

Xavi began to make changes to the team and placed, among other players, forward Raphinha. Barça came very close to their fourth goal in the 33rd of the second half, but the Brazilian, in front of goal, wasted a cross by Dembele

Datasheet

Barcelona 3 X 0 Villarreal

Competition: 10th round of La Liga

Date and time: October 20, 2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Camp Nou in Barcelona, ​​Spain

goals: Lewandowski, at 30′ and 34′, and Ansu Fati, at 38′ of the first half

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Bellerín), Koundé (Piqué), Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba; De Jong (Busquets), Gavi and Pedri; Ansu Fati (Dembelé), Ferrán Torres and Lewandowski (Raphinha). Coach: Xavi

Villarreal: Rulli; Kiko Femenía, Raúl Albiol (Mandi), Pau Torres and Pedraza (Mojica); Morlanes (Trigueros), Parejo, Yeremy Pino and Baena; Danjuma (Morales) and Jackson (Moreno). Coach: Unai Emery.