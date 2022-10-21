Barra Mansa mayor pays R$1,000 in settlement after woman accuses him of sexual harassment at Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro

The complaint was made by an employee of a company that manages the stadium’s boxes.

In a statement to the police, she claimed that, around 10 pm, when the Flamengo team scored, Drable approached and said: “now is the time that I will hug you and kiss you”. Then, according to the victim, he tried to kiss her, but she dodged.

1 of 2 Mayor of Barra Mansa, Rodrigo Drable, in a box at Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Mayor of Barra Mansa, Rodrigo Drable, in a box at Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In a note, the mayor said that he “only hugged, in the heat of emotion, during the celebration of a goal” the provider (see the full note at the end of the report).

The case was taken to the Special Fan Court. In front of judge Francisco Emílio de Carvalho Posada and prosecutor Denise Pieri Peçanha Pitta, Drable took over the crime and accepted an agreement to close the case: he paid BRL 1 thousand for the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

2 of 2 Profile on Facebook of the mayor of Barra Mansa, Rodrigo Drable — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Profile on Facebook of the mayor of Barra Mansa, Rodrigo Drable — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The penalty for the crime of sexual harassment ranges from one to five years in prison. When the minimum sentence is less than four years and there is no violence or serious threat, the law allows an agreement to be made.

On his Facebook profile, Drable describes himself as a man “married to a wonderful woman” and a father of two.

Sought by TV Globo, the mayor’s press office sent the following note:

“The press office of the mayor of Barra Mansa clarifies that Rodrigo Drable, who was accompanied by friends, just hugged, in the heat of emotion, during the celebration of a goal, in the game between Flamengo and Corinthians, a service provider who worked in the Maracana.

The facts were duly clarified at the local police station and at the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim), where the Public Defender’s Office, the Public Prosecutor’s Office were present, the fact being clarified and closed. It is noteworthy that Drable spontaneously went to the police unit.