‘Batman’ actor details spoiler protection on set

Paul Dano gave many details about the extensive forms of protection against spoilers on the set of “Batman”. Before participating in this film, the actor was already known for playing some very eccentric villains, such as Unholy Preacher Eli Sunday, in “There Will Be Blood”, and the cruel slave owner, John Tibeats, in “12 Yeas a Slave”. .

After that, earlier this year, the actor made his DC debut as Edward Nashton, a serial killer that attacks Gotham City’s elite and taunts the cops with some riddles a la “Zodiac Killer”. The actor playing the role of the Riddler was one of many “Batman” performances that was met with rave reviews, including Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Barry Keoghan as The Joker.

on account of being a blockbuster of a very high budget comic book, a number of actions were taken to try to ensure that the secrets of the DC movie were not spoiled during its production. So, some fake cast listings were included, as well as fake scene footage and various protection protocols against spoilers.

The actor gave some recent details about the protection protocols against spoilers that were in effect during the recording of “Batman”. On the set, the actor received some hard copies of all production materials that were stored in a special filing cabinet, equipped with a tracking and blocking device. See what the actor said below:

“Don’t miss it. Put this in your ‘special binder’. This was the first time I received a binder with a lock code. Soon after, they came and added a tracking device.”

The great protection against spoilers of the film went even further than the actor’s special binder. Before the movie was released, cast lists showed that Keoghan was playing GCPD officer Stanley Merkel, and director Matt Reeves even had to shoot some fake scenes with the actor dressed as a police officer just so he could throw fans off.

A few leaks and rumors inevitably followed, but nothing was discovered until the penultimate scene of the film, in which Keoghan would be playing the clown kingpin. Officially, he was referred to as the “Unnamed Prisoner of Arkham” when Reeves later came to confirm that he was playing an iconic villain and that also, in a deleted scene from the film, more was revealed about Keoghan’s opinion in regarding the Joker character.

The intense efforts and protocols to protect against spoilers of production were worth it, and the film’s sequel will most likely be treated in the same way throughout its recording process.

The second “Batman” movie was announced earlier this year, with Pattinson and Reeves returning, but any other details beyond that remain elusive.