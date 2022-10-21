Benedict Cumberbath talks about what was the most fun to do in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

Speaking to Prestige, Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch answered a few questions about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even going so far as to reveal which scenes he helped change in the film. When asked if it was fun playing variants of Doctor Strange in the sequel, Cumberbatch admitted that the most fun part of the film was playing opposite himself:

“That was the most fun part, and I couldn’t talk about any of that prepress, so it’s really nice to be able to talk about it now. I absolutely loved it, and it sounds so selfish – but here we go, this is what the actors do. are – but I loved doing the scenes with myself because of the challenge of that.”

Pointing out that he wrote some of these scenes, the MCU veteran revealed that he suggested that these sequels, specifically the fight against Sinister Strange, “needed to get darker”, saying that director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron agreed with this change. :

“And I started writing some of those scenes… I suggested it needed to get darker at one point. There was a slightly more saccharine version at one stage and I’m really happy with the way it evolved. Sam Raimi was so fun for that and Michael Waldron really supported me to write it as well. We turned what was a very small match between the two of them into a very bizarre and inventive sort of battle at the time. I really loved it.”

Benedict mentioned how this idea of ​​variants had been from the time Scott Derrickson was in the film:

“We turned what was a very small combat between the two of them into a very bizarre and inventive sort of battle at that point. I really loved it. It’s how the original was pitched to me a long time ago when Scott Derrickson was still working with us: Strange would find versions of itself. It was something I wanted to lean on. We could have gone even further, and maybe go into the future. Who knows what other versions we might need in the multiverse chapter of the MCU? But it was very enjoyable to play all my variants .”

Cumberbatch has portrayed many characters over the years. When asked about his process of allowing himself to immerse himself in each character, the actor shared that he wants to forget about himself whenever he’s in front of the camera and just be that character. As for playing Doctor Strange, the actor revealed that he could “go a little crazy with hero characters every day:”

“At the point of connection with the material in front of the camera, as much as the work allows, I want to forget about that moment and just be that character. But I go in and out of it, depending on the type of work. With Marvel, you can stay a little crazy with hero characters every day. You need that breathing space. There’s a huge amount of crap that is often used to rewrite scenes, so you must have a very directing or writing head, as well as an actor’s head in the sense be able to jump a little in your focus.”

Cumberbatch also discussed the familiarity he has with the character, explaining that he sees himself as “the only person who continues the story and kind of protects the character throughout his journey in the MCU, even though he has a lot more to learn about him. He also liked the idea of ​​making Strange “uncomfortable” in this new film:

“It’s weird, other than a few staff members, I think I was the only person who continued the story and kind of protected Strange, guiding his character and sometimes even educating people about each other, which is a very strange responsibility because I still feel like I have so much more to discover. There’s a lot of comic book lore to bring to the MCU and this is just the beginning for your character. It is very exciting for me to know that there is so much more to go. But I feel more familiar with him, definitely. There’s been a certain amount of continuity since the first one… Ragnarok we did right on top of it first, then the Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Homecoming, of course. Which, you know, grossly because the character feels like a warm-up show. It was a useful update to say, I know this guy, I know what they’re doing. And I like this. Me too, you know, the minute I feel comfortable, I want to make you uncomfortable, make me uncomfortable. I like it. As an actor, I want a new experience and take the audience with me as the character evolves. It was a bit like that in this movie.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

