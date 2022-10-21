





Bolsonaro accelerates ad spending on Google Photo: Nucleus Journalism

The campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has accelerated spending on ads on Google in recent days, as it approaches the final stretch towards the 2nd round of elections.

SPEEDING UP. In the last 30 days, Bolsonaro has spent about R$ 7 milhões with ads on Google, metade of that in the last week (between 16-21.Oct). On Wednesday alone (Oct 19), the campaign invested R$1.35 million in advertisements – the biggest expense ever made in a single day by Bolsonaro during the entire electoral campaign.

WHAT ABOUT LULA? Lula spent much more in the last 30 days ( R$11,5 milhões ), but it slowed down in the last week, when expenses were R$3,1 milhões . The PT’s biggest expenses were in the last days before the 1st round.

THE ANNOUNCEMENTS. According to data from Google’s political ad transparency platform, Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign has at least six ads that have reached more than 10 million views. One of them was removed by the platform for violating internal policies.





Bolsonaro’s recent publicity effort at Google began on Tuesday (Oct 18). The date coincides with the day that TSE minister, Benedito Gonçalves, issued an injunction against Bolsonarist profiles, channels and groups associated with a coordinated electoral disinformation scheme against Lula (PT).

Among the four most viral ads of the week, one was from the campaign of former President Lula, but it was removed for violating the platform’s policies.









Although Google did not say the details about the removal, it is possible that the propaganda involved Bolsonaro’s speech about Venezuelan girls. The TSE banned the ad from running on Oct 16, the same day it was sent and removed by Google.

Edition Sérgio Spagnolo

