‘Bomb’ explodes behind the scenes and Vitor Pereira has a problem for the course of the Brasileirão

After the loss of the Copa do Brasil title, coach Vitor Pereira has a new problem for the course of the season

Corinthians lost the final of Brazil’s Cup in penalties for the Flamengo by 6 to 5, last Wednesday (19), in the Maracanã. But the board turns its attention to another concern, as the attacking midfielder addon left the Stadium during the early hours of this Thursday (20), using crutches. The player entered the second stage of the decision, but had to be substituted.

It is worth mentioning that even using the crutch, the midfielder had a lot of difficulty getting around, according to information on the portal Sports Gazette. The athlete has a problem in the posterior of the left thigh, after being hit in a tackle already in the stoppage time of the match. That said, addon becomes doubtful for the course of the Brazilian championship.

Without winning the title Brazil’s CupO Helm needs to stay at the top of the leaderboard to guarantee a direct spot for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. The midfielder came in to replace Lucas Pitonwhich was scaled in a 5-3-2 scheme, with the entry of the midfielder he returned to the usual 4-3-3, thus improving, a more offensive production.

O Corinthians has seven more appointments for the Brazilian championshipwith the first game scheduled for next Saturday (22), in a classic against saintsplayed at the Stadium of Vila Belmiro. Afterwards, there are games against Fluminense, Flamengo, Ceará, coritiba and Atlético-MG. In addition to Goiásdue to the game being postponed last weekend.