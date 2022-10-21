Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak lead race to be UK’s next prime minister – News

Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading the way in the race to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates seeking support to become leader of the Conservative Party. in an accelerated process.

After Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, ending her six weeks in power, those looking to replace her were trying to get the 100 votes from Conservative lawmakers needed to run in a race where the party hopes to redefine its fortunes.





The race to become Britain’s fifth prime minister in six years comes at a time when polls show that the Conservatives are very likely to face defeat in the next national election.





The winner will be announced on Monday or Friday of the next week.

In what would be an extraordinary comeback, Johnson, who was ousted by lawmakers just over three months ago, was rising in the race alongside Sunak.

“I think he has a proven track record for changing things. He can change again. And I’m sure my colleagues hear that message loud and clear,” Conservative lawmaker Paul Bristow said of Johnson on LBC radio.





“Boris Johnson can win the next general election,” he said.

Johnson, who left office comparing himself to a Roman dictator brought to power twice to avoid crises, may struggle to reach 100 votes after his three-year term was marred by scandals and allegations of misconduct.





One of his former advisers, who no longer speaks to Johnson and asked not to be named, said he was unlikely to reach the plateau, having alienated dozens of conservatives during his scandal-ridden tenure.

The Financial Times, which called for a new election, said a return of Boris Johnson would be “a farce”.

Will Walden, who also previously worked for Johnson, said the former prime minister was returning from vacation and taking polls.

“The country needs a serious adult leader. Boris had his chance, let’s move on. I suspect that’s not what the Conservative Party will do, they may very well get him re-elected,” Walden told the BBC.

Business Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was supporting Johnson, tweeting his support.

The dispute erupted on Thursday, hours after Truss stood outside her Downing Street office to say she could not continue.

Sunak, the former Goldman Sachs analyst who became finance minister as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe and came in second in the previous race won by Truss, is the bookmakers’ favorite, followed by Johnson.

In third place is Penny Mordaunt, a former defense minister popular with party members. None formally declared their candidacy.

Truss resigned after the shortest and most chaotic term of any British prime minister after his economic program shattered the country’s reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.

Truss said she could no longer carry out her program after her economic plan rocked markets, forcing an about-face under a new finance minister after she fired her closest political ally.

The sight on Thursday of yet another unpopular prime minister delivering a resignation speech in Downing Street — and the start of a new race for leadership — underscores how volatile British politics have become since the 2016 Brexit vote.