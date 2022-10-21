Brazilian director’s sci-fi with Anna Kendrick gets first trailer







Photo: Publicity / Modern Popcorn

Netflix released the poster, photos and the first trailer for “Passageiro Clandestino” (Stowaway), a realistic sci-fi (in the style of “Gravity”), which has a script and direction by Joe Penna from São Paulo.

“Passageiro Clandestino” is the second feature by the Brazilian director, responsible for the acclaimed survival thriller “Arctic” (2018), starring Madds Mikkelsen.

The new story is also a survival thriller, which trades isolation in the snow for isolation in space. The production follows the first manned mission to Mars and has just four actors: Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-0”), Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) and Shamier Anderson (“Wynonna earp”).

In the plot, a stowaway is found on a spaceship after departing for Mars and accidentally causes serious damage to life support systems. Facing increasingly scarce resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision and consider the death of one of them for the rest to survive.

The premiere is scheduled for April 22.





