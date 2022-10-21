Brazilian giant sends Rodinei, from Flamengo

Champion of the Copa do Brasil with Flamengo, Rodinei is close to exchanging the Rio giant for Minas Gerais in 2023. The defender’s contract runs until December of this year and, on the part of Flamengo’s board, there is no intention of renewing his contract.

This Wednesday (19), in a crowded Maracanã, Flamengo beat Corinthians on penalties, and emerged champion of the Copa do Brasil. Rodinei, who left the club, was the author of the goal that gave the carioca giant the national title, but it will be of no use, and the player will be an athlete for Atlético MG in the next season of Brazilian football.

According to ‘Rádio Itatiaia’, Rodinei should sign a three-year contract with Atlético MG at the end of the season. Talks between the parties are advanced and, if the hammer is beaten, Rodinei will sign at zero cost with Galo Mineiro.

At the moment, there is no pre-contract between the parties, since the side remains focused on Flamengo for the rest of the season. The player is the holder of Dorival Jr’s team, which still has a Libertadores final to play in 10 days.

Rodinei at Atlético MG

If hired, Rodinei will arrive at Galo de BH to fight for a position with Mariano, who is now in the starting lineup. Guga, reserve, has his days numbered within the club and can even sign with Flamengo’s rival, Vasco da Gama.