Calleri makes two, São Paulo beats Coritiba and glues to the G8 of the Brasileirão – 10/20/2022

São Paulo passed over Coritiba. Today (20), Tricolor scored 3-1 at Coxa no Morumbi, with two goals from Calleri and one from Luciano, in a delayed duel of the 29th round of the Brasileirão. The result made the team led by Rogério Ceni paste in the G8. Matheus Cadorini was the one who discounted for the people of Paraná.

Now with 44 points, the São Paulo team is in tenth position, just one point behind América-MG, eighth place. The presence in the group can guarantee a spot in the next Libertadores. Flamengo’s title in the Copa do Brasil opened up another spot in the former G6. The final of the continental competition, between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, should open another one.

Coxa, on the other hand, stopped with 34 and is just three points away from the relegation zone. The team from the capital of Paraná occupies the 15th place.

São Paulo’s next game will be on Sunday (23), against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul. Coritiba plays on the same day, against Internacional, at home.

It went well: Patrick makes a beautiful move for Calleri

The second goal for São Paulo was born in a beautiful play by Patrick, who put a pen to the marker before making a perfect cross for Calleri. The midfielder was São Paulo’s highlight in the game.

Sorry: Chancellor gives spaces

São Paulo scored three goals, had a goal disallowed and could have scored at least two more. One of those responsible for so much space was defender Chancellor, from Coritiba, who scored from a distance and was repeatedly beaten by opponents.

Calleri: one goal ‘unintentionally’, and another ‘intentionally’

Goal ‘unintentionally’ is also valid, right? That’s what happened to Calleri right at the beginning of the game. Rodrigo Nestor started the play, entered the area and tried to kick. Calleri was passing by and saw the ball deflect into his leg before landing in the net. “My intention was to score a goal, I believe it would be a goal. But that’s the top scorer, he’s always there. The ball deflected him, so the goal is his”, joked Nestor at the end of the first stage. In the second half, he scored yet another. But this time ‘on purpose’, headfirst, after Patrick’s cross.

‘Strange’ goal is disallowed

In the 44th minute of the second half, a play in which everything seemed to go wrong had ended in a goal. First, Leo will split a ball and hit it cross, without any pretense. The ball passes through the entire defense of Coritiba and goes to Luciano, inside the area, face to face with goalkeeper Gabriel. The attacker dribbles the goalkeeper and hits the cross, hitting the post. The ball comes back, hits Chancellor’s legs, and goes in. The goal, full of picturesque moments, however, ended up being annulled by Luciano’s offside.

Match-practice atmosphere in the 1st half, but with flags back

The little public, and on top of that silent, left the game in Morumbi with a training game atmosphere. Both teams, seeming influenced by the environment, also played at a very slow pace in the first half. Of good news in relation to the environment, only the return of the flags of the uniformed fans, once again present in an official São Paulo game after a 26-year hiatus in the State of São Paulo.

São Paulo’s game: Technical superiority and a natural fit

São Paulo scored a goal after just 2 minutes of play and, with the advantage, slowed down a little, staying a good time without taking much danger, even with some difficulty in the connection between defense and attack. In marking, he gave some spaces to Coxa, who managed to get through the middle with Boschilla and Trindade. But, technically much superior to their opponent, São Paulo, little by little and naturally, saw their game fall into place from the 30′ of the 1st half. Supported by Patrick and Luciano’s speed, and Nestor’s good game, Tricolor ran over Coxa in the 2nd half and could have built a historic rout.

Coritiba’s game: Passivity right behind

Coritiba was a passive team for most of the game. Although he was behind at the beginning of the game, he was not able to show even the indignation necessary to put pressure on the field. With markers normally far from the opponents, Guto Ferreira’s team was unable to impose itself or indicate strength to reverse the defeat scenario. “Lack of attitude, we have to take responsibility, we know the importance of the game”, complained midfielder Bruno Gomes at the end of the first half. It didn’t help. In the second half, the behavior continued and the team conceded two more goals.

DATASHEET:

SÃO PAULO 3 X 1 CORITIBA

Date: 10/20/2022 (Thursday)

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

auxiliaries: Eder Alexandre and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (both from SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

yellow cards: Luizão, Luciano (SP); Nathanael, Chancellor, Diego Porfirio, Bruno Gomes, Martínez (CTB)

goals: Calleri, from São Paulo, at 2 minutes of the first half and at 17 minutes of the second half; Luciano, from São Paulo, in the 27th minute of the second half; Matheus Cadorini, from Coritiba, in the 38th minute of the second half;

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Leo and Luizão; João Moreira (Igor Gomes), Nestor (Galoppo), Pablo Maia (Luan), Patrick (André Anderson) and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

CORITIBA: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael (Matheus Alexandre), Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos (Diego Porfírio); Jesús Trindade, Bruno Gomes and Boschilia (Régis); Fabricio Daniel (Matheus Cadorini), Warley (Bernardo) and Adrián Martínez. Technician: Guto Ferreira.