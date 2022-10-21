Cartolouco influencer loses BRL 100,000 in bet on Copa do Brasil final

The final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians had a happy ending for the red-blacks, but the night ended with losses for Cartolouco. That’s because the influencer risked an incredible R$100,000 on a sports betting site betting that the result of the match would be 0-0.

Cartolouco’s bet Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

As the odds were high (11.0), that is, the probability of winning was small, if the result was confirmed, Cartolouco would receive the amount of R$1.1 million, that is, he would have a profit of R$1 million by betting R$100 thousand. But Pedro and Giuliano’s goals made the influencer lose the amount.

Pedro scores the first goal of the match in the final of the Copa do Brasil Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

In stories, he posted the reaction of his mother, Sheila, to see that he had made the bet. “Are you crazy, Lucas? We’re poor. You’ve been saving up this money since you graduated for the World Cup. For God’s sake, so much work, so much video”, Sheila despaired.

Xuxa gets emotional in outburst after Bolsonaro talks about Venezuelan girls: ‘I suffered abuse at 14’

After the first goal and the day after the game, Cartolouco, who was excited about the bet, appeared crestfallen on social media after Pedro’s goal, the first of the night.

Cartolouco reacts to the score of the game

But those who liked the result were the followers: “In 7 minutes it was gone. Pain”, commented the influencer Duda Garbi, referring to the first goal of the match, which came right at the beginning. Comedian Victor Sarro also joked: “We are two who will not go to the World Cup, huh”.