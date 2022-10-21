Cássio writes text to Corinthians after runner-up in the Copa do Brasil

The day after the defeat to Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil, goalkeeper Cássio used his social networks to share an open letter to Corinthians fans. In his publication, the goalkeeper regretted the setback, but spared no thanks and praise to the Corinthians.

“It’s not easy to lose a game. It’s not easy to lose a title. Given all the circumstances, it’s even harder to believe. We fought a lot. Until the end”, began the athlete. “We were not champions, but that doesn’t diminish a fact: our fans are impressive. You deserved this achievement. What you did at Maracanã demonstrates what you are: Corinthians”, he added.

Afterwards, Cássio admitted his sadness at losing the title, but also praised the team’s growth. The archer ended the text with a positive message for the future, emphasizing the certainty that good things are to come. “It’s time to get up, work and pursue what we haven’t achieved this year,” he wrote.

Shortly after the end of the game, the goalkeeper had already declared that this was “one of the hardest blows” he had at Corinthians. The number 12, it is worth remembering, has nine titles for the club, missing only one unprecedented: precisely the Copa do Brasil.

Looking to the near future, Cássio and his teammates will return to dispute the Brazilian Championship this Saturday (22), at 19h, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

See Cassio’s full open letter: