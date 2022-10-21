CBF gives shirt 13 to Zagallo, after introducing Nike executive with 22

In addition to becoming a statue at the CBF Museum, Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo received two shirts from the entity, one yellow with the number 13 and the other blue with the number 11. The gift to Zagallo came ten days after the CBF presented a Nike executive with the shirt 22. In both cases, the CBF ruled out the possibility of political connotation.

Regarding Zagallo, the tributes to the ex-coach and ex-player of the national team took place today (20), in Rio. 13 has always been treated by Zagallo as a lucky number. During the speech at the event, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, also paraphrased Zagallo: “Brazil champion has 13 letters”.

Before the 2018 World Cup, when Zagallo visited the Brazilian team at Granja Comary, the CBF had also given Velho Lobo a jersey number 13 — autographed by the players — to Velho Lobo.

Today, the delivery of the blue shirt with the number 11 was an attempt to refer to 1958, although Velho Lobo himself has scored that he used the 7 in that world. 11 stayed with Garrincha.

Others honored at the inauguration of the statue, Carlos Alberto Parreira and Américo Faria, former coach and former supervisor of the national team, respectively, won shirts with number 10.

The number 22 appeared during a visit by Ednaldo Rodrigues at the helm of Nike, in the United States. The president of the CBF posed next to John slusherNike’s executive vice president of global sports marketing, holding the number 22 jersey.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, and John Slusher, executive vice president of global sports marketing at Nike Image: Reproduction/CBF

In times of electoral race, the photo on social networks and on the entity’s website generated controversy because many users understood that it would be a veiled reference to the number of Jair Bolsonaro, who is trying to be reelected as President of the Republic.

The CBF, a few hours later, took the picture with the number 22 shirt off the air. Officially, the entity said that the number was printed on the shirt at the request of the Nike executive himself, on the grounds that he would have used the 22 when he was a football player. At least during his time at Dartmouth College, in college, Slusher wore the number 45 shirt.