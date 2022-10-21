Ceni avoids bills for São Paulo’s place in Libertadores: “I have to live game after game” | Sao Paulo

– I need to live game after game, we are competing with a lot of people. Too many students for too little college space. If the victory comes on Sunday, we will analyze it. But impossible to predict, with so many people fighting. We have to try to make the most of the remaining 18 points by ourselves – he said.

See Rogério Ceni’s press conference after São Paulo vs Coritiba

The victory over Coritiba took São Paulo to 10th position, with 44 points. Atlético-MG, seventh place, has 47. Santos, 12th, has 43. There are still Botafogo (43) and Fortaleza (44) in this dispute. For Ceni, this group is fighting for two spots in the first stages of next year’s Libertadores.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in São Paulo vs Coritiba — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rogério Ceni in São Paulo vs Coritiba — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– Today there are six teams fighting for two spots, and at each round we will have a new parameter. It’s a championship that every round will present a scenario, of having six teams or if someone is going to abandon the fight. I hope to be there until the end.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

After the match against Paraná, the coach praised midfielder Patrick, who participated in the second goal of the team, by Calleri.

Best moments: São Paulo 3 x 1 Coritiba for the 29th round of the Brasileirão 2022

– Patrick participates a lot in decisive plays, even when he doesn’t play big games. Physically, he can improve after a pre-season, but he participates a lot in decisive plays, scoring goals, assisting.

He left in the air the possibility of saving the midfielder against Juventude, Sunday, in Caxias do Sul, due to wear and tear. For this match, he will have the return of Ferraresi and Beraldo, defenders who were suspended, but lost Luciano, who took the third yellow card against Coritiba.

There is also the expectation for the return of defender Diego Costa, recovering from tendinitis. The player will be evaluated this Friday, in the re-presentation of the squad.

“We are 1 point away from the G8”, says Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv