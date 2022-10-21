Chagas disease spreads around the world and gains new forms of transmission – 10/21/2022

Forget the century-old image, taught in school textbooks, that Chagas disease would attack almost exclusively rural populations, such as those in northern Minas Gerais and southern Bahia, living in modest wattle and daub houses capable of attracting barber insect.

In a way, the disease described by the public health doctor Carlos Chagas in 1909, caused by the protozoan that he investigated in a train car transformed into a laboratory and which he named Trypanosoma cruziis not that anymore.

“His profile has changed a lot”, says cardiologist José Antônio Marin Neto, a professor at the USP School of Medicine (University of São Paulo), in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. Truth. And the change says a lot about these times when people travel from one place to another with the greatest ease, often leading to problems with their luggage. Times, too, when nature is increasingly devastated. “Now, Chagas disease is cosmopolitan”, observes the doctor.

To give you an idea, the most conservative estimates point out that about 300,000 people live with it in the United States. Just as there are a lot of chagasic individuals in almost every country in Europe — in Spain alone, there are more than 40,000! —, in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, not to mention one or another case popping up here and there, in the most diverse metropolises of the world.

Result: across continents, there are between 16 and 18 million infected. Of them, nine out of ten individuals remain undiagnosed and, as the disease also passes from mother to child, PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) calculates that, every year, 8,000 babies are born with the disease. Trypanosoma cruzi — and that’s just looking at the Americas. But, fortunately, this type of transmission is falling and represents the minority of cases.

“The most unfortunate thing is that only 1% of those who have the protozoan receive treatment throughout their lives”, notes Professor Marin. In the rest, the disease evolves surreptitiously for twenty, thirty years. After that time, a part of the people will end up on the transplant waiting list, with the heart so dilated and the muscle so flaccid that it becomes incompetent to continue beating.

Last week, the Brazilian Society of Cardiology released a new Guideline for Chagas Disease, an update of the first version published 11 years ago, but this time focusing especially on the damage that the Trypanosoma does in the heart muscle, how to recognize them and, of course, how to treat them.

It was more than a year of intense effort by a group of doctors, who gathered the latest evidence in this regard, until the document was presented during the World Congress of Cardiology, which took place last week in Rio de Janeiro. “It is an extremely important work because Chagas disease has put doctors who work in urban areas in a difficult situation, since many are unaware of its particularities”, says the professor.

The difference when you swallow the insect

The text of the guideline, which Professor Marin helped to prepare, draws attention to the following: the disease is not always transmitted after the barber, who likes to suck our blood, bites someone and then defecates. In fact, it is not the sting that transmits anything, it only opens a passage.

“The gateway to the Trypanosoma by ingestion of contaminated food, however, it has become more and more frequent and worrying”, says the cardiologist. or it is crushed together with the açaí pulp”, he exemplifies. In other countries, the same thing happens with other foods.

The oral transmission form is of great concern because it is more malignant. “When the barber bites someone, the Trypanosoma it is in the feces that he leaves in that place afterwards. However, in addition to having fewer protozoa in the excrement, the skin offers resistance and, in the end, the hole made in it only allows the entry of a small amount of this infectious agent. This is quite different from swallowing a crushed insect whole or part of it”, compares the doctor.

The juice with the little bug passed in the blender offers a giant load of Trypanosoma troublemaker. He doesn’t even expect to get to the stomach, where acidity wouldn’t be friendly. “The mucous membranes of the mouth and esophagus are very permeable. It crosses them easily and in large numbers”, says the professor.

Patients, then, can die in a few days, in front of stunned doctors. “If the transmission is through the bite, the person often doesn’t even notice something different. The organism can get rid of the protozoan without us having to do anything”, explains Marin.

new vectors

When we talk about barber, you know, this is the nickname of at least half a dozen insects. “But today, there are many more insects capable of transmitting the disease agenda”, informs the cardiologist.

The old barbers were in balance in nature alongside wild animals such as the possum, which can have the protozoa in your body.

“But the devastation of the forests makes these species approach urban areas and that other insects, found in cities, have the chance to sting one of these contaminated wild animals, thus acquiring the Trypanosoma which, later, will be eliminated with the feces.”

how is the disease

When falling into the bloodstream, the protozoan that was in the barber’s poop circulates until it reaches organs such as the intestine and heart, where it settles.

While this happens, that is, while a good amount of the protozoan travels through the blood, in the acute phase of the disease, which can last little more than a week, the person manifests a fever, feels weak, and has a headache. You can even confuse all this breakdown with a stronger flu. There are swellings all over the body, which are quite evident in the puffy eyes.

But in some individuals, the disease becomes chronic. And, well installed in the heart, without making a fuss, the protozoan causes changes in the anatomy of this organ, as it makes it function from bad to worse.

“The heart becomes more and more weakened,” explains the doctor. “It’s what we call heart failure. But it doesn’t stop there: these patients also have a very clear tendency to form clots, or thrombi, capable of migrating to the brain and causing a stroke.”

There are also changes in the rhythm, that is, the beats can disembowel or, on the contrary, be extremely slow. “There are even cases where the patient alternates between times when the heart rate is too fast and too slow. This puts his life at risk of sudden death.”

In fact, Professor Marin recalls that this was an aspect that caught Carlos Chagas’ attention, when he moved to a post in rural Minas Gerais to study malaria cases. There, he proceeded to examine insects in which he identified the protozoan.

Then, later, a woman took her 2-year-old daughter, Berenice, to see the doctor. It was in her blood that the sanitarian found the Trypanosoma in humans for the first time. When inquiring about the child’s father, Dr. Chagas learned that he had dropped dead. The same answer he heard from other people in the area: many had relatives who seemed to have died out of nowhere. And it was this disease that today can be in any corner.

to take life

It would be great if every case was caught in the first few days, in the acute phase, while the person has apparently flu-like and prolonged symptoms — the fever doesn’t usually go down in less than a week. She should do a serological test or even PCR, suspecting if the malaise appeared four to fifteen days after having visited an endemic region and in the occurrence of outbreaks or other close cases, among relatives and colleagues.

At this beginning, it is still possible to use specific medicines distributed for free by the Ministry of Health to help the organism to kill the protozoan. But they have no effect later if the infection becomes chronic.

In this case, what the cardiologist can treat is, for example, heart failure and arrhythmia, when they appear, trying to prevent them from advancing.

“One concern of the new guideline is that the cardiologist fights the stigma against people with Chagas disease”, says Professor Marin. “Prejudice comes from a time when this disease prevented the individual from even having a job. Today we are categorical: if the individual has Chagas disease without any symptoms such as fatigue, he undergoes annual follow-up and this disease has not yet attacked his heart, he can do anything, even flying a plane or entering a sports competition.”

Berenice, say, the little girl in which Carlos Chagas detected the disease for the first time in 1909, was followed up by cardiologists until she died at the age of 70 from another cause. Now, the therapeutic possibilities of Medicine to manage these cases are even greater, as long as… Well, as long as everyone knows that the risk of contracting it always exists, anywhere in the world, and not neglecting it.