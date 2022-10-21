Check out the dates and times of Brazil’s matches at the Qatar World Cup, including the possible path to the final

Less than a month from the start of the world Cup in Qatar, preparations for the games already started. And that includes the schedule to watch the matches of the Brazilian team in search of the sixth championship.

The tournament brought an important change from previous editions for those who want to follow the games. This is the first time that the ball will roll in a Middle Eastern country and on the eve of the end of the year celebrations.

The World Cup dispute traditionally takes place in July, but the high temperatures in Qatar at this time of year meant that the competition was transferred to the last two months of 2022. Officially, the title race starts on November 20th.

However, traditions were not challenged. The World Cup continues to be disputed by 32 countries, divided into eight groups, each with four teams that face each other in the first phase of the games. The draw for the groups was decided in April.

The opening match of the competition will be between the host country Qatar and Ecuador, after the traditional ceremony on November 20th.

The group stage will be played until December 2. The Cup final will take place two weeks later, on December 18. In other words, Brazil can bring the hexa practically as an early Christmas gift to the fans.

Remembering that the financial market should not have a day off on the days of the team’s games. That’s because B3, the owner of the Brazilian stock exchange, informed that there will be no special opening hours throughout the tournament. That is, the negotiations will be maintained, with the spot market operating from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Brazil’s matches in the first phase of the World Cup

In the group stage, the teams face each other within the groups and the top two places advance to the round of 16. It is worth remembering that the score is the number of goals in the matches, without extra time or penalties in case of ties.

In this edition, Brazil is part of the Group and will face the teams of Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

Check out the days and times of Brazil’s games in the group stage:

Brazil vs Serbia – Thursday, November 24 at 4 pm (Brasilia time);

Brazil vs Switzerland – Monday, November 28 at 10 am (Brasilia time);

Brazil vs Cameroon – Friday, December 2 at 4pm (Brasilia time).

Therefore, if Brazil is one of the two countries that score the most in the group stage, the team led by Tite will continue to compete in the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil has not been in the first round of the World Cup since 1966, in England. It was a bitter defeat, even more so if we remember that the team had won the title in the previous competition, in 1962.

The retrospect also favors Brazil in this edition. Against Serbia, there are two games and two victories; against Cameroon: five wins and one defeat; and against Switzerland: three wins, four draws and two defeats.

Round of 16: thes possible match days for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup

If Brazil maintains the advantage of the last five decades and advances to the round of 16, they will face one of the top two places in Group H – made up of Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea.

From this stage, whoever loses the match leaves the competition. In the event of a tie, the teams play an extra 30 minutes and, if necessary, the dispute will be decided by penalties.

Here, there are also two scenarios: (1) Brazil qualifying as the first of Group G or (2) the selection being in second place.

See the day and time of each game:

Brazil in 1st faces the 2nd place of Group H: Monday, December 5 at 16:00 (Brasilia time);

Brazil in 2nd place faces the leader of Group H: Tuesday, December 6 at 16:00 (Brasilia time).

Finally, the winners of each match advance to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals

Brazil advancing to the quarterfinals, will be able to face the best of two groups:

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica or New Zealand;

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco or Croatia.

Therefore, the Brazilian team must compete for the spot in the semifinals in one of four possible games:

Friday, December 9 at 12:00 or 16:00 (Brasília time) or;

Saturday, December 10 at 12 or 16 pm (Brasilia time).

It is worth remembering that, at this stage, eight teams are vying for four spots.

Semifinal

The World Cup has two semi-finals, the winner of each match advances to the final.

Games will take place on the following days:

Tuesday, December 13 at 4 pm or

Wednesday, December 14th at 4pm.

However, the two teams that lose don’t go straight home. They will still have the opportunity to play for third place at the World Cup on the eve of the final, on December 17 at 12:00 (Brasilia time).

Final

Finally, if Brazil wins all the previous disputes, the last moment of the ball rolling on the field is in the final.

The last World Cup game in Qatar should take place on Sunday, December 18 at 12:00 (Brasilia time).

The date of the call-up for the Cup?

Although many have already filled out the official World Cup album with the Brazilian players’ cards, the list of the 26 athletes who will play for the national team has not yet been finalized.

The call must take place on the day november 7th, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Of course, some names, like Neymar and Vini Jr., are sure to be present, unless they suffer a more serious injury.

Coach Tite should send 55 names to FIFA this Friday, October 21, but in a confidential manner. In turn, the organizer of the games only makes public the list of 26 names summoned, which must be delivered by November 14th.

where to follow the games Brazil in the 2022 World Cup

On open TV, Brazilians will be able to follow the games of Brazil in the 2022 World Cup on Globo, the official broadcaster of the broadcast.

But those who don’t want Galvão Bueno’s company in the narration of the team’s matches this time will have other options. In addition to TV, FIFA will broadcast the games through the FIFA+ app. The public will also be able to follow the matches on big screens in the main cities of the world, the Fifa Fan Fest.

Here in Brazil, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have the public events, with the transmission of the games in real time. In São Paulo, the party will take place in Vale do Anhangabaú, downtown. In Rio, the big screen will be installed on Copacabana beach.