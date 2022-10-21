Chloë Grace Moretz reveals Kick-Ass influence on action scenes

When preparing for Peripherals, Chloë Grace Moretz had to reminisce about her work on the Kick-Ass stunts.

During the movie panel at New York Comic-Con (Via comic.book.com), the actress revealed that her character is involved in multiple action sequences, which take advantage of some of the hit girl.

Moretz he also revealed that he had to learn a bit of Judo and Muay Thai to be able to do his stunts.

“There’s a lot of hand-to-hand combat. So it’s a lot of fun. We have some Judo moves there. There was a bit of Hit Girl there for sure. We actually have to do a lot of Muay Thai, so there are a lot of kicks.” – Said Moretz.

peripherals debut on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of October.

The film centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her family in a forgotten corner of the United States of tomorrow. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The plot is master storyteller William Gibson’s enchanting, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of humanity – and what lies beyond.

In addition to Moretz The cast also includes: Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Does Not Wait for the Night), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (A Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN – Washington Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Curse of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Austin Rising (ALT).