Christian Bale and Zoe Saldaña investigate crime at Amsterdam scene | Films

Amsterdam

20th Century Studios released this Monday (03) a new unpublished clip of Amsterdamthe director’s new film David O. Russell (The good side of life).

The scene in question shows the characters of Christian Bale and Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: The Way of Water) investigating clues to a crime during an autopsy.

The stellar cast of the film includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris RockMatthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor SwiftZoe Saldaña and Rami Malek.

list of millions

Amsterdam is the new film by David O. Russell, director of The good side of life and Cheating. and his first movie project since 2015, when he released Joy: O Nome do Sucesso, with Jennifer Lawrence.

Amsterdam is currently scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on October 4th.