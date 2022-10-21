Coffee Cup Company Breaks Silence About Game of Thrones Mistake » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The real coffee company behind the infamous cup (not Starbucks) finally spills the beans on the Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 gaffe.

The real company behind War of Thrones Season 8’s infamous coffee cup faux pas finally spoke out about the incident. After seven seasons of unprecedented success, War of Thrones Season eight served as the highly anticipated final chapter of HBO’s massive fantasy adaptation. Partially because expectations were high, the final season failed to live up to them for many fans.

Inside War of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks”, a modern cup of coffee was seen in a frame during the scene in the banquet hall, alongside Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Images of the glass out of place immediately went viral online, with many finding it unthinkable that such an expensive show could make such a blatant mistake. To the final season’s most rabid detractors, the cup of coffee meant everything they thought was wrong. War of Thrones 8th season. Despite the coffee cup having no discernible logo, many have incorrectly assumed and referred to it as a Starbucks cup.

Now, for the first time since the episode aired in May 2019, the real coffee behind the infamous cup is finally manifesting. Per ad weekEstablished Coffee owner Mark Ashbridge introduced himself and revealed that the cup came from his shop in Belfast that the War of Thrones cast, including Clarke, attended. During the lengthy interview, Ashbridge also lamented how the cup being incorrectly identified as Starbucks caused her store to lose millions of dollars in free PR.

Game of Thrones’ Cup of Coffee Wasn’t the Only Franchise Continuity Mistake

With the original series over, the War of Thrones franchise now lives on in the form of the prequel seriesdragon house. However, the coffee cup faux pas still looms over the prequel show. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik even joked about “Starbucks Hunt” on set to avoid a similar incident. While the prequel show wasn’t able to completely avoid the continuity errors, with eagle-eyed fans noticing a small VFX error in the dragon house episode 3.

Both the cup of coffee and the visual effects errors were edited out of the episodes for future broadcasts and streaming. However, mishaps remained hot topics for fans who didn’t let HBO shows live up to their mistakes. With the real company now manifesting, I hope the entire War of Thrones the coffee cup controversy may finally be over. If not, maybe everyone will now stop incorrectly referring to it as a Starbucks cup.

