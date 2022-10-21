Corinthians youths demonstrate after defeat in the Copa do Brasil

As in the case of the more experienced players, Corinthians’ defeat by Flamengo also generated a strong emotional impact in the younger athletes. On social media, goalkeeper Alan Gobetti and defender Robert Renan lamented the setback at Maracanã.

The goalkeeper, who has not yet made his debut in the professional team, regretted the result, but said he was proud of the team’s trajectory this season. Robert Renan, already more consolidated in the top team, adopted a similar tone.

“Sad for the result, but very proud of this group! Sometimes we don’t understand God’s plans, but just trust… I am grateful for everything that has been happening in my life to be able to have this incredible opportunity to wear this shirt together with very skilled professionals, We will remain firm and strong“, said Alan Gobetti.

“God I just want to thank you for everything, unfortunately it was not the result we wanted, however When I stop to think about where I have arrived, where I am, I am already more than a winner, proud of this group, we are still firm and strong“, commented Robert Renan.

Created from the base of Corinthians, Robert Renan arrived at the club in 2019, at the time to reinforce the Under-17 category. Since the arrival of Vítor Pereira, the defender has consolidated himself among the professionals and has already played seven games in the current season.

Striker Giovane, in turn, was even more emotional in his publication. The 18-year-old recalled the difficult beginning of his career at the club and also said he was proud of the team’s work throughout the season.

