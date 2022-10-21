Craque Neto detonates São Paulo player: ‘Masked as hell’

Former player and presenter Neto harshly criticized the striker Luciano from Sao Paulo. The athlete received a yellow card at the end of the match and was criticized by the Corinthians idol during the ‘Donos da Bola’.

– Masked as hell, one hell of a leg. He thinks it’s more important than São Paulo. Says the wrong things at the wrong times and doesn’t have enough humility. We said several times, when he was the team’s top scorer, that we didn’t understand why he didn’t play. Now it’s explained, Rogério has the understanding that he’s not an important guy for the group. That’s the stop – Neto said.

– Luciano played well, but he is still stressed, complaining a lot. A striker like him has to be calmer and can’t take so many cards – commented the former player and commentator Souza, who added time to São Paulo.

Luciano’s yellow card came after a complaint with the referee. The athlete scored twice in the match, but does not play in the next round of the Brazilian Championship, due to suspension.