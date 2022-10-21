Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence and vents after being removed from Manchester United; read

The Portuguese striker said he ‘has not changed’, reinforcing his professionalism in football after yet another controversy

EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Cristiano Ronaldo used social media to vent



Cristiano Ronaldo used his social networks this Thursday afternoon, 20, hours after being removed from Manchester United for “abandoning” the team during the victory against Tottenham. In a tone of outburst, the striker said that “has not changed”, reinforcing his professionalism in football. Despite this, the Portuguese ace admitted that he committed wrong attitudes in the “heat of the moment”. Furthermore, despite being out of the team’s next duel, facing the Chelsea, the star reaffirmed that he remains committed to the Red Devils. “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully with my teammates, my opponents and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I did not change. I am the same person and the same professional I have been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process,” said CR7.

“I started very young, the examples of older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. So, later on, I always tried to set an example for the young people who grew up in all the teams I represented. Unfortunately this is not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the better of it. At the moment I feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for anything in any game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. Never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we will be together again”, added the striker, who has a contract with the club until mid-2023.