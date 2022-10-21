Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after leaving Manchester United

photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of United’s next Premier League game

Controversies involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik Ten Hag continue to bubble up in European football.

During the 2-0 victory over Tottenham last Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was on the bench, left the pitch early. This Thursday, the club announced that the player will be out of the team’s next game.

In a note published on his profile, Cristiano said he maintains a respectful attitude in his relationships.

“As I’ve always done in my career, I try to live and play respectfully with my teammates, opponents and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional I was for the last 20 years playing in the elite. of football, and respect has always been an important part of my decision-making process”, wrote the Portuguese.

At 37, the striker is one of the veterans in the Manchester United squad, a role which he highlighted as a reason for good conduct.

“I started very young, the role models of the older and more experienced players were always very important to me. So, years later, I always tried to be an example myself to the young people growing up in every team I represented. this is not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment brings out the most in us”, acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, the Portuguese striker is out of this Saturday’s duel, at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Chelsea, at Stanford Bridge. For shirt 7, it’s time to work to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

“Right now, I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington (Manchester United’s training ground), supporting my teammates and being ready for whatever comes my way in every game. Giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. That’s Manchester United, and united we need to stick together. Soon, we’ll be together again”, concluded Cristiano Ronaldo.