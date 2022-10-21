Cultural Agenda in Santos has Virada SP, cinema and music

MOVIE THEATER

‘Flammable Girl’

In the intimate German drama ‘Flammable Girl’, the insightful and spoiled Julie is a young woman whose philosophy of life is doing nothing. She doesn’t work, she doesn’t study, she doesn’t have any friends-and her inheritance, which supports her, is managed by other people. In search of a ‘normal’ life, Julie is admitted to a psychiatric clinic of her choice, where she meets the nurse Agnes, married and mother, who fits society’s expectations and has a regulated life. When Julie’s inheritance runs out, she discovers that she will need to get her life together. From this and the meeting with Agnes, the existences of these two women are transformed and together they begin a rebellion that will take them to the edge of their respective worlds. Directed by: Elisa Mishto. Cast: Natalia Belitski, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Martin Wuttke.

On display from Thursday (20th) to the 26th. Exhibitions at 16:00, 18:30 and 21:00. Cine Arte Posto 4. Av. Vicente de Carvalho, s/nº, edge of Gonzaga, next to channel 3. Admission R$ 1.50 (half) and R$ 3.00 (full). Rating: 16 years.

Show MIS Points

The MIS Pontos Show ‘A Nova Cena do Terror’ shows the film ‘Us’. In the production, Adelaide and Gabe take the family to spend a weekend at the beach and rest. They start to enjoy the sunny place, but the arrival of a mysterious group changes everything and the family becomes hostage to beings with similar appearances. Directed by: Jordan Peele. Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss.

Thursday (20). 7 pm Santos Image and Sound Museum – Miss. Av. Senator Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Rating: 16 years. Free entrance.

cinematheque

Cinemateca de Santos continues with Mostra in honor of the centenary of conductor Gilberto Mendes, who had cinema as one of his passions and was a regular at the Cinemateca. He left a list with the recommendation of 15 films. The feature film ‘Umberto D.’, directed by Vittorio De Sica, takes place in Italy in the early 1950s. As the country’s economy revives, the elderly suffer from the meager pensions provided by the government. In Rome, Umberto Domenico Ferrari, a retired civil servant, is evicted for not being able to pay the rent on his room. In the company of his only friend, the dog Flik, ​​Umberto wanders the streets, seeking only one goal: to live with dignity. The production was included in Time magazine’s ‘All-time 100 Movies’ list in 2005, and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay in the year 1957.

Saturday (22). 8 pm Santos Cinematheque. Min Street Xavier de Toledo, 42, Campo Grande. Free entrance. Support: Video Paradiso and Secretary of Culture.

Cine Broadway Voices

During the Vietnam War, an American soldier falls in love with a young Vietnamese woman in Saigon. However, when the city ends up being engulfed by war, the love of the two young people suffers a true defeat. This is a record of the twenty-fifth anniversary performance of ‘Miss Saigon’, described as the greatest musical of all time. The production is shown within the ‘Cine Broadway Voices’ project. After the session, Fernando Pompeu, conductor and general director of the Coral Scenic, leads a chat with the audience.

Monday (24). 3 pm Santos Image and Sound Museum – Miss. Av. Senator Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Rating: 14 years. Free entrance.

DANCE

Metropolitan Gymnastics Gala

In the celebration of 10 years of the Metropolitan League of Gymnastics, the public will have the opportunity to appreciate the union between music, magic and the beauty of gymnastics. The history of the league will be told in a playful and transversal way mediated by the performance of guest groups. The Metropolitan League of Gymnastics seeks to stimulate socialization and the technical and artistic development of students, promoting and disseminating gymnastic modalities throughout the Baixada Santista region. Guest groups and artists combine music, improvisation, dance, performing arts and circus in their performances in this unprecedented show that promises to thrill.

Thursday (20). 8 pm Municipal Theater Braz Cubas. Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Sale on the website Ingresso na Net, in this link .

D13 in Scene

The Distrito 13 Group presents the show ‘D13 em Cena’. The company will hold this exclusive show to present the group’s new competition work.

Sunday (23). 3 pm Municipal Theater Braz Cubas. Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Tickets: BRL 20.00 (cash or Pix) and BRL 25.00 (credit or debit card). Sale on Av. Francisco Glicério, 657, Gonzaga. Information on Instagram @distrito.treze or Facebook page Distrito 13.

THEATER

enclosed

the company Teatro Vinho & Alma, awarded by the 9th Competition to Support Independent Cultural Projects of the Municipality of Santos, Facult, presents the show ‘Enclownsurados – Uma Travessia ao Caos’. The play follows the story of a group of clowns who are forced to leave their lands due to the drought of 1932. They dismantle their arena, fold the canvas and join the more than 72,000 Northeastern migrants, who migrated from their homes for survival. Leaving Fortaleza for Santos on a ship, Baco Sebastiano, Estrela Tuca and Tuff Tuff need to share a tiny space in the ship’s hold. The enclosing existential circumstance of clowns refers to the dark times we live in social isolation due to the pandemic. Direction and dramaturgy by Rejane Bar.

Saturday (22nd). 7 pm Vicente de Carvalho Acoustic Shell. Orla do Gonzaga, next to channel 3. Free admission. Rating: 12 years.

SONG

Chorinho in Aquarius

The singer Rita Gottardi accompanied by Luiza Sales (keyboard and vocals) and Marta Froes (guitar) perform as part of the ‘Chorinho no Aquário’ project.

Saturday (22). 6 pm Luiz La Scala Square (Ponta da Praia). Organized by: Secretary of Culture. If it rains the event is postponed.

dance on the beach

The ‘Baile na Praia’ project receives the traditional Zago Art Show set for another edition.

Sunday (23). 7 pm Fonte do Sapo, on the edge of the Aparecida neighborhood. Free. Organized by: Secretary of Culture (Secult). In case of rain, the event will be postponed.

Disciples and Masters

In the fourth concert of the series ‘Disciples and Masters’, Camerata Jovem Santista welcomes violinist Elisa Fukuda as a guest, interpreting the concerto in A minor by JS Bach. Elisa Graduated in Music, specializing in Violin, by the Conservatory of Music of Geneva (1977), diploma validated by the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (2006). She is currently a professor at the Fukuda Music School and the Cantareira Integral Faculty. She has experience in the field of Music, with an emphasis on Musical Instrumentation. She participates in several concerts, recitals, duos and trios, in Brazil and abroad. She has performed as a soloist in renowned orchestras in Brazil and in Europe such as Orchester de la Suisse Romande, Moscow Chamber Orchestra and George Enesco Orchestra of Bucharest. Camerata Jovem Santista is a training group that has the support of the Secretary of Culture (Secult) and is directed by Professor Rômulo Moreira. The production of the series ‘Disciples and Masters’ is by Mônica Peres.

Sunday (23). 6 pm Rosinha Mastrângelo Theater. Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Free entrance.

LITERATURE

Read Santos

Residents of Vila Nova will be able to participate in the ‘Read Santos’ project, adopting books and comics free of charge. The realization is of the Secretary of Culture.

Thursday (20). From 4pm to 7pm. In front of the Municipal Market (Praça Iguatemi Martins s/nº, Vila Nova).

ACTIVITIES

Bazar Mix – everyone together and mixed

Bazar Mix 013 is a creative fair that encourages local entrepreneurship. The event will bring together producers from the region offering handicrafts and services, moving the creative economy with a lot of variety, from decoration, fashion, accessories, bags, shoes, perfumery, pet, gastronomy and much more. The Bazaar will also feature the premiere of the Music Festival ‘Fest Mix 013’, in which artists from the region will present shows that include different styles such as MPB, pop rock, reggae, blues and authorial music, with musicians: Rogério Baraquet, Albano and Canuto Trio, Rafael Schwantes, Carla Mariani & Leticia Alcover and Chico Osso Acústico. For the children’s delight, there will be the expected attraction of ‘Robothree’ with its dancing and interactivity, in addition to the ‘Espaço Copa’, with the exchange of figurines for the Qatar 2022 Cup. The event will also have the Espaço do Livro, which will accept donations and exchange of publications, as well as a space to collect cleaning material, personal hygiene, clothes and warm clothing for the Santos Solidarity Social Fund. Info on Instagram @ bazarmix013.

Sunday (23). From 11 am to 8 pm. Ground floor of the Patricia Galvão Cultural Center. Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias. Free entrance.

comic book

Do you know the textual genre called fanzine? To learn a little more, the Gibiteca de Santos hosts the event ‘A decade to the National Fanzine Day’, with a lecture by Gazy Andraus. The chat with the public will address what has been happening in Brazil (and in the world) about zines, artezines and biograficzines, in addition to arts, exhibitions, collections in fanzinotecas and ongoing research on the topic that the speaker has been promoting. . Gazy Andraus is a postdoctoral fellow at PPGACV at FAV-UFG (Scholarship holder PNPD-Capes), Doctor in Communication Sciences at USP, Master in Visual Arts at Unesp, author and researcher of fantastic-philosophical comics and fanzines.

Saturday (22). 4:30 pm Santos comic book. Post 5 (Boqueirão edge). Free entrance.

SP turn

‘Virada SP’ arrives in Santos this weekend in the Historic Center, offering the public musical shows, dance, comedy and theater shows. The musical program will take place at Praça Mauá, with the following attractions: Planet Hemp at 6 pm; Supla at 8:30 pm and Zimbra at 11 pm (on Saturday, the 22nd) and Ana Cañas sings Belchior at 1:30 am; Mike Love at 12pm; Andrew Tosh at 1 pm; Skatalites at 3:30 pm and Baile do Simonal + Paula Lima at 6 pm (Sunday, 23). The Guarany Theater (Praça dos Andradas, 100) concentrates the theatrical shows: ‘Os Condenados’ – Cia. The Satyros at 6pm; ‘Sex dos Anjos’ – Kate Hansen and Liza Vieira at 10 pm (Saturday, 22) and Stand up ‘Showing My Work’ – Ítalo Sena at 12 am; ‘The Great Treasure’ – Cia. Márcio Araujo (children) at 11 am; Grupo Dança e Coral Inclusivo TamTam at 3 pm and ‘Riobaldo’ – Adaptation of the book Grande Sertão: Veredas – monologue by Gilson de Barros at 6 pm (Sunday, 23). The Guarany Theater has a capacity of 270 seats. Free tickets will be made available 1 hour before each exhibition.