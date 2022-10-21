‘Deepfake’: ‘They put my face in a porn video’

Admin 8 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 6 Views

  • Sarah McDermott and Jess Davies
  • BBC News

Kate Isaacs with a serious look in a green environment
photo caption,

‘Kate, the activist, was very strong and showed no vulnerability. And there was me, Kate, who was really scared,’ recalls the young woman of the moment she found out she had been the victim of a deepfake

Browsing Twitter one night, Kate Isaacs, 30, came across a disturbing video among her notifications.

“Panic took hold of me,” recalls Kate, speaking publicly about what happened for the first time. “Someone took my face, put it in a porn video and made it look like it was me.”

Kate had been a victim of deepfakewhen someone uses artificial intelligence to digitally manipulate an image — in her case, her face was superimposed on the image of a porn star.

the video of deepfake What she came across on Twitter — with Kate, who was already campaigning against non-consensual pornography — was done using footage from TV interviews she gave as an activist.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

the artificial intelligences that will change the world

Contrary to what fiction has led us to believe in recent decades, the expression “artificial …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved