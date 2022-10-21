Did you know that a Game of Thrones star did a musical – and that it’s available online? – Movie news

Directed by Joe Wright, the same as Pride and Prejudice and Desire and Atonement, Cyrano is an adaptation of a French theater classic – and is now available on streaming.

With House of the Dragon on the rise, many viewers are running after the loss and resuming Game of Thrones, the hit series that gave rise to the prequel currently on air. One of the most unforgettable characters for fans of the series is Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage. But, in addition to GOT, the actor has other surprising works, such as the musical Cyrano, which also premiered this year.

Cyrano De Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) is a man ahead of his time who shines as much for the dexterity of his replica as for that of his sword. An impetuous, strong-willed man of many talents. In addition to being an outstanding duelist, he is a talented and joyful poet as well as a musical artist.

But his love is unrequited. In love with the lovely Roxanne (Haley Bennett), he believes that because of his physical appearance, he will never be worthy of her love. So he decides to put his passion and jealousy aside, and help the lovely woman fall in love with Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a handsome new cadet, offering his service as a poet and the gift of words so that the couple exchange letters and fall in love with each other. But will Roxanne be able to know who is behind the beautiful words that moved her so much?

That’s the premise of the musical Cyrano, which is now available on streaming.

Peter Dinklage stars here in the musical adapted by Joe Wright (Pride and Prejudice), which is inspired by a classic French play. It is not the first time that Cyrano has been on the big screen, having had a film adaptation in 1990, with Gérard Depardieu in the role of Cyrano and one in 1950, with José Ferrer in the lead role, in addition to many other freely inspired productions. Both actors received Oscar nominations for their portrayals of Cyrano. Peter Dinklage, for his part, was considered one of the great snubbs of the Academy of 2022.

Recognized by other awards such as BAFTA, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe, Joe Wright’s film, however, was left out of the main Oscar categories. But, a consensus between critics and public, is how much the musical that was born classic, is very worth to be watched.

Cyrano is available on Prime Video.