Discover Jennifer Lawrence’s BRL 54.1 million loft for sale

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, has decided to put up for sale the luxurious three-bedroom loft in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. The property is sold for approximately US$ 10.5 million, equivalent to R$ 54.1 million.

The actress bought the 300-square-meter apartment in 2017, at the time for $9 million. After five years, she wants to dispose of the property with a profit of US$ 1.5 million (R$ 7.7 million).

The apartment is in a building built in 1882, which was modified into condominiums in 2016. In this way, the place has been restored into a luxurious and modern apartment, but the historic details still remain. For example, the wooden beams were recovered and also the support columns that separate the living room from the dining area.

The property has a keyed elevator, as well as a private garage. In the master suite, there is a closet along with three closets, the bathroom has underfloor heating, with double sinks and a large shower. There is also an indoor pool and gym with yoga and pilates studios, a massage room and a rooftop deck.

