Do you know what ‘dark data’ is? Read and find out what your environmental impact is

A new problem related to the use of technology has been worrying environmentalists: dark date. You may not be familiar with the term yet, but it is certainly part of the problem, as it concerns data that is stored in cell phones and computers. So, keep reading to get a better understanding of what it’s all about.

Dark data – What is it and why is it a problem?

A considerable part of the data we use on our electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets and computers, is only used once. However, they continue to consume energy due to their storage. In short, this is the problem with dark data, or “dark data”, as the term can be translated.

Different types of dark data

There are different types of dark data depending on the industry. It is basically unstructured, unexplored and untagged information that flows between different devices. Therefore, it includes log files, web pages, images, numbers and even company documents and emails.

What are the impacts of dark data?

Well, as we mentioned earlier, this stored data takes a lot of electrical energy to stay on the servers. In this sense, it is worth noting that the energy spent on them in 2020 was related to 4% of the total emissions of greenhouse gases studied in the world, such as methane and carbon dioxide, for example.

Another worrying aspect regarding dark data is data security. If a company does not have a well-prepared data inventory or is not aware of the content of its storage, it will be at risk of suffering audits, fines or damage to the brand if malicious people use its data.

digital decarbonization

An alternative that has been discussed by scientists to reduce the impact of dark data is digital decarbonization, that is, reducing the emission of harmful gases to the environment through the digital data itself.

The topic has been addressed on a large scale, that is, involving large companies and companies, but people can reduce dark data individually, deleting photographs, videos, emails, among other data that they no longer need and are just consuming their storage. and using a lot of energy.