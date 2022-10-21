Dressed as a unicorn, doctor announces remission of child’s cancer

At a hospital in New York (USA), doctors have a tradition of celebrating the end of a patient’s chemotherapy with a special party called “No More Chemo”. This time, a doctor went viral on social media for the creative way he celebrated a child’s victory over cancer.

Santosh Upadhyaya, a pediatric oncologist, surprised patient Kyla, 4, by dressing in a pink unicorn costume to announce the end of treatment and her departure from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to the US magazine People.

The scene was recorded by other employees of the health unit. In the images, the doctor enters the child’s room wearing the inflatable costume and gives a big hug to his patient, who was wearing a ballet tutu.

The other employees get together to sing a special song for Kylawhose lyrics end with the phrase “Pack your bags, get out the door, you don’t do chemotherapy anymore!”

In an interview with People, Dr. Upadhyaya said that his “greatest joy” was seeing the smile of Kyla when he entered the room.

“I was just wondering how Kyla Will she react and will she recognize me with this outfit?”, he said. “That was the first time I think I saw her so happy.”

According to the oncologist, the girl arrived at the hospital with an “aggressive” brain tumor. Her condition was so serious that doctors feared that the treatment would not be successful.

After more than eight months of chemotherapy, tests showed that Kyla’s tumor had shrunk considerably, marking the period of cancer remission. So the doctors decided it was time to send her home.

for Dr. Upadhyaya, farewell parties are very special for patients, especially children like Kyla, as they symbolize hope and that, from now on, will be a new stage in their lives.

“It’s not just a celebration for them,” he explained. “It’s kind of often the feeling, ‘Okay, now we’ve beaten cancer and I hope it doesn’t come back’.”