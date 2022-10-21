Drew Barrymore Reveals Flirt With George Clooney’s Best Friend

+



Drew Barrymore reveals he had a drunken makeout session with one of George Clooney’s best friends (Photo: CBS)

Drew Barrymore, 47, stayed with one of the closest friends of George Clooney, 61. During his interview with the actor, which airs on Friday (21) on The Drew Barrymore Showthe artist admitted that she had a love affair with the hairdresser Waldo Sanchezwhich came as no surprise to Clooney.

“I got so drunk while we were making Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) that I stayed with Waldo. He’s George’s best friend, and they work together and so yeah, the next day at work I was like, ‘Uh, cool’.”

The star said he understood that she was newly divorced and needed to relax. “We were in Montreal, we were all stuck there together and you had just gotten divorced, remember, and you had just gotten there and it was an emotional time for you. And so it really felt like an obligation for us to make sure you stayed. well, and that was fun,” he recalled.

At the time, Drew had ended her six-month marriage to the actor. Tom Green. The actress went through a new divorce in 2016 from the actor Will Kopelmanwith whom he had been since 2012.