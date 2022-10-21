Driver of the day: Endrick records rides with players after Palmeiras training; watch video | palm trees

Brazilian traffic legislation allows only those over 18 years of age to be drivers of motor vehicles in Brazil. Those who have not yet reached the age of majority use their parents, public transport, app or for the good old-fashioned ride.

This is how Endrick, a 16-year-old center forward, goes home after training with Palmeiras’ professional team. And the young man not only asks his co-stars for help, he also records each ride.

Danilo, López, Wesley and Pedro Lima were some of the “drivers of the round” of the palmeirense jewel, which will only be able to drive its own car from 2024, when it will turn 18 on July 21.

Check out Endrick’s rides at Palmeiras

The young man is the great darling of the squad, who embraced the idea of ​​helping the player in the transition to the main team. Endrick is seen as one of the biggest revelations of the Palmeiras base in recent years.

In July, when he turned 16, he signed his first professional contract, with an initial validity of three years and a release penalty of 60 million euros (about R$ 334 million).

1 of 4 Endrick records a ride with Danilo at Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Endrick records a ride with Danilo at Palmeiras – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Endrick has been part of Palmeiras’ main squad since the beginning of the year, but continuously since the second half of the year. The 16-year-old striker was the youngest player to enter the field as a club professional, when he took to the field in the second half of the rout over Coritiba, in the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The palmeirense jewel also played a good part of the second stage of the classic against São Paulo and even caused the expulsion of rival defender Lucas Beraldo. Endrick has gained more and more space with Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras.

2 of 4 Endrick in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Endrick in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

At the base, the boy won titles in all the categories he passed, a feat hitherto unheard of in the club’s history. Recently, he scored the winning goal of the under-20 Brasileirão over Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena.

Endrick should be one of those listed by Abel Ferreira for Palmeiras’ match against Avaí, which will be played next Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

In the isolated lead with 68 points, Palmeiras has an eight advantage over the vice-leader International, with six rounds left for the end of the Brazilian Championship.

3 of 4 Endrick records a ride with Wesley at Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Endrick records a ride with Wesley at Palmeiras – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram