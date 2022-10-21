Elon Musk Considers Firing 75% of Twitter Employees

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter employees, reducing the workforce to 2,000, the newspaper reported. The Washington Post this Friday, the 21st, who had access to documents about conversations between the businessman and investors that will help him buy the Big tech. Musk has not yet officially positioned himself on the news.

According to Washington Postthe cuts would not only affect employees, but also the company’s infrastructure, specifically the data centers that allow the operation of the network, which is consulted by more than 200 million users per day.

The cuts were already foreseen. Therefore, the social network tries to sell the platform as soon as possible, leaving the most difficult decisions for the next owner.

Musk is expected to take over Twitter on October 28 this year.

The idea of ​​acquiring Elon Musk from buying Twitter started in a poll promoted by the billionaire on his official page on the platform, at the beginning of the year. “Does Twitter strictly adhere to the principle that freedom of expression is essential for a functioning democracy?” Result: 70% of the votes were “no”, against 29% “yes”. Ten days later, the billionaire bought just over 9% of the shares of big tech for $3 billion, making him the company’s largest shareholder. With the announcement, Twitter shares rose 23%.

Reactions soon emerged to prevent Musk from taking control of the network. There was even a proposal for a “poison pill”, a corporate mechanism to stop the entrepreneur from his intentions.

Also read: “The flight of freedom”, report by Cristyan Costa and Dagomir Marquezi published in Issue 110 of Revista Oeste