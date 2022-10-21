Elsie Fisher leads funny and gross horror » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Female friendships have served as the backbone of some of the best horror movies – Tatum and Sidney in Shout outLily and Amanda in Underrated Crime Pure blood, and the group in the center the craft all come to mind. These friendships can sometimes serve as a battleground, as small as the struggle for social status or as all-encompassing as the battle for a friend’s soul. jennifer’s body may be one of the best examples of this, as Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried fight over Fox’s Jennifer and her appetite for teenagers. The exorcism of my best friend, Prime Video’s adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s novel of the same name directed by Damon Thomas, evokes some, if not all, of these films in one form or another. The movie has just about everything – evil female humor, gross body horror, 80s nostalgia and satanic panic, creating a diabolical ride that, while less than the sum of its parts, is still a hauntingly good time.

Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) are best friends, repeating the mantra.”lylas“(love you like a sister) to each other when they say goodbye on the phone and when they’re about to dive into a drug-fueled trip to Gretchen’s parents’ lake house. During this fateful acid trip, Gretchen and Abby explore a spooky lakeside location that contains some sort of altar and something happens to Gretchen when the pair break up. Gretchen is clearly scarred by what happened to her and exhibits signs of aggression, depression, and an aversion to religious iconography. When Abby tries to intervene on Gretchen’s behalf, she encounters resistance from Gretchen’s parents, school officials, and her friends, forcing her to take matters into her own hands when it comes to the demon that is possessing her best friend and wreaking havoc on her. your life. Abby and her friend life.

The exorcism of my best friendElsie Fisher’s greatest strength, something that should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen her excellent work in Eighth grade and Barry 3rd season. Fisher is slowly establishing herself as a Scream Queen, starring in this year’s forgettable Texas Chainsaw Massacre legacy sequel, as well as Castle Stone. Here, Fisher takes some of what he learned from Eighth grade and Texas Chainsaw Massacre and amplifies it, navigating the awkward period of high school while trying to save her best friend’s soul from a demon.

Miller’s Gretchen is a worthy opponent of Fisher’s Abby. Gretchen oscillates between the warmth of youthful friendship and the mean-girl antics of, well, a soul-eating, talented demon. When the demon inside Gretchen comes after her friends Glee (Cathy Ang) and Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu), Abby is the only one who can see what’s really going on. She enlists the help of a Christian fitness instructor, played by Christopher Lowell, who knows a little more about exorcisms than he apparently should, and who provides some much-needed humor at the back of the film.

It takes some time to get to the actual exorcism, and this is where The exorcism of my best friend should have stood out. The heart of the film is very much Gretchen and Abby, but with Margaret and Glee out of the picture, it can’t help but feel something is missing. The exorcism of my best friend finds its strengths in the dynamic between the four girls at its center and one can’t help but wish that this had led to the film’s climax. Still, the exorcism is equally hilarious and terrifying, thanks to Abby and Gretchen and the demon inside the latter.

The exorcism of my best friend it has few scares but makes up for it with a committed dedication to body horror, including but not limited to tapeworms and pig carcasses. It might not be the traditional horror thrill some are looking for, but his dedication to the ’80s setting and the friendships at the heart of the film are what help. The exorcism of my best friend feels like the rare horror book adaptation that complements its source material rather than tearing it to shreds.

The exorcism of my best friend will be available to stream on Prime Video on September 30. The film is 97 minutes long and is rated R for teen drug use, language, sexual references and some violence.