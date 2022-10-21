Emotional, David Luiz, from Flamengo, celebrates his release after an accident with family members: “They’re fine” | Flamengo

One of Flamengo’s great players in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and throughout the campaign, David Luiz had a huge scare the night the team won the competition four times. After the victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw, David was informed that his sister, brother-in-law and two nephews had been in a car accident.

The 35-year-old’s family fell from a height of 40 meters, but suffered nothing serious. Emotional and with his voice choked in a post via Instagram, David proposed reflection to the followers and thanked God for not having lost loved ones. Check out what he said:

“Yesterday I was waiting for my sister, my brother-in-law and my two nephews to come with me to the countryside and live one of the most special moments of my life. They were coming on a trip, and I said: “Suddenly they were late or couldn’t arrive on time” The game starts, I look up to the cabin where they would be and it’s a little empty.

I can’t see my father and mother, I enter the game, I live the emotions the way it was and in the best possible way, giving my all.

I leave the champion game and receive the news that they had an accident. They are well? They are well. I try to celebrate, follow my responsibilities with the team, celebrate, give our interviews and share everything with you.

But when I get home and I see pictures of a car that falls more than 40 meters, overturns more than eight times and goes through trees. And I see that my family is fine, there were some stitches and scratches, but it could have been much more serious, then I understand the power of God in our lives. The deliverance that was given, the way He supported each member of my family to be rooting for me and supporting me at the same time. I understand that we always have to surrender our lives to God. He who guides and protects us.

Sometimes with oil on the track what happened can happen and be fatal. It also made me reflect on how we have to enjoy the moments next to our own, the hug we should give and not avoid. Don’t forget to give and say “I love you”. And enjoy life. Life is a blow. Sometimes our loved ones are gone, and we don’t even have time to say goodbye. So that we can learn from it every day, grow in the simplest way of all because it could be your last moment with them.

I thank God for giving me one more opportunity to be with them. And I thank God for teaching me one more day. May we all celebrate this special moment and this title together. But here’s the lesson for everyone that we should take life more simply. And simplicity is loving those who love us, sharing with them every moment, whether it’s a simple “good morning” or a hug out of nowhere. Whatever it is. May God bless you all. A big kiss”.

