Entrepreneur Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho dies at 80 | Rio de Janeiro

Hospital offered solidarity to the businessman’s family and informed that it does not have authorization to disclose the causes of deathreproduction

Published 10/20/2022 21:36

Rio – Businessman Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho died this Thursday (20th) at the age of 80. Olavo was hospitalized at CopaStar Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, due to a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). In a note, the hospital offered solidarity to the family of the businessman and informed that it does not have authorization to disclose the causes of death.

Olavo was a successful businessman, who for almost twenty years, between 1978 and 1996, presided over the Monteiro Aranha group. Olavo studied at Colégio Santo Inácio, in Rio de Janeiro, and graduated in mechanical engineering from the Technische Hochschule, in Munich, Germany.

Among the main assets of the Monteiro Atenha group, it has stakes in companies such as Klabin, a pulp company he helped found, and Grupo Ultra, which distributes fuel and gas. He left the presidency of the Monteiro Aranha group in 1996, becoming chairman of its Board of Directors. The businessman was also a member of the boards of directors of Klabin and Grupo Ultra.

“CopaStar Hospital regrets the death of patient Olavo Monteiro de Cavalho this Thursday and sympathizes with his family and friends for this irreparable loss. The hospital also informs that it does not have the family’s authorization to disclose more details”