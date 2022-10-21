Entrepreneur Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho dies in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho, 80, died on Thursday (20). He was hospitalized at CopaStar Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, which confirmed his death.

“CopaStar Hospital regrets the death of patient Olavo Monteiro de Cavalho this Thursday and sympathizes with his family and friends for this irreparable loss. The hospital also informs that it does not have the family’s authorization to disclose further details,” it said in a statement.

Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho began his professional life as director of the Monteiro Aranha Group, which he presided from 1978 to 1996. Afterwards, he went on to preside over the group’s board of directors.

The group’s main assets include Owens-Illinois do Brasil and Klabin, companies it helped to found, and Ultra.

Olavo was also a member of Clube de Regatas Vasco da Gama, which will declare three days of official mourning at the club.

“President Jorge Salgado will decree three days of official mourning at Vasco for this priceless loss,” said the club’s advisory.

THE Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro also issued a note of regret for the death of the businessman, who participated in the board of directors of the Industrial Center of Rio de Janeiro (CIRJ/Firjan) in the 2013/2016 and 2016/2020 administrations.

“Firjan regrets the death of businessman Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho and sympathizes with his family and friends,” he said in a document that also recalled some achievements of Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho’s career.

Engineer, graduated from the mechanical engineering course at Techniscle Hoschule, in Munich, Germany, where he also worked as an assistant at the Volkswagen factory. He also interned at J. Henry Schroder Bank in London and New York.

In Brazil, in 1978, he assumed the presidency of Monteiro Aranha SA, where he promoted a big deal for a private group at the time: the sale of half of Monteiro Aranha’s shareholding in Volkswagen do Brasil to the government of Kuwait. After the transaction, the group, which already had investments in several sectors, expanded its business even further, ranging from investments in the automotive, telecommunications and sanitation areas, to the financial and petrochemical sectors.

Olavo Monteiro de Carvalho was a founding member of the Study Institute for Industrial Development (IEDI), created in the late 1980s by a group of businessmen representing large national companies with the proposal to discuss strategies for the country’s development. In 1996, he left the presidency of the Monteiro Aranha group and assumed the presidency of its board of directors. He founded, in 1997, the Instituto Marquês de Salamanca (IMDS).