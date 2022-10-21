Erik Ten Hag says he punished Cristiano Ronaldo for refusing to take the field | english football

Coach Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo had refused to take the field in the match between Manchester United and Tottenham last Wednesday. In an interview after the star’s departure from the club, the Dutch coach said that he had to act against the athlete for recidivism in the Portuguese’s behavior.

– Yes (CR7 refused to enter). What we talk about is between Cristiano and me. The statement is clear, I think,” Ten Hag said at a press conference on Friday.

The Dutchman pointed out that this was not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo had refused to take to the field, citing a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. On Wednesday, he left the bench before the end of the game, showing irritation, and went straight to the changing rooms. The following day, United published a statement indicating that the player would be removed, out of the game against Chelsea.

After Rayo, I said it was unacceptable, but he wasn’t the only one. That was for everyone. When it’s the second time, there are consequences. It’s what we did. We lose him tomorrow, it’s a loss for us, for the squad. But I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group.” — Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United manager

Asked if Cristiano Ronaldo continues in his plans for the season, Ten Hag said that the official statement makes that clear, and assured that the star remains “an important part of the squad”. And asked how he will deal with CR7 in the midst of a troubled relationship, he made it clear that he will continue with a “strong hand”.

– (We will) As we did. I am the coach, I am responsible for the sporting culture here and I have to set standards and values ​​and control them. We’re on a team, so we have standards. I think there will be reflection from him, but also from everyone – said the Dutchman.

1 of 1 Manchester United bench with Cristiano Ronaldo in game against Tottenham in the Premier League — Photo: REUTERS/Craig Brough

After the removal by the club, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Thursday to admit that he had an inadequate posture in the confrontation against Tottenham. He assured that he never put aside his professional attitude and respect for the club and teammates, but admitted that “sometimes the heat of the moment prevails”.