Eva Green’s 5 Best Roles

If you’ve already watched ‘007 – Casino Royale’you certainly know the name of the French actress Eva Green – and, if you’ve never heard of this amazing and underrated performerit certainly should.

Rising to fame after co-starring in the aforementioned film, Green’s career is indeed marked by ups and downs. But that does not mean that the artist has not delivered performances memorable moments in both film and television, from his participation in ‘Kingdom of Heaven’as Princess Sibylla, until her acclaimed rendition in the series ‘Penny Dreadful’which earned him several nominations.

on the day of today, July 6thGreen turns 42 – and of course we couldn’t let his birthday go unnoticed.

To celebrate it, we put together a brief list listing their five best roleswhich you can check below:

5. PRINCESS SIBYLLA, Kingdom of Heaven

The historic epic of Ridley Scott it may have received mixed reception from the pundits, but there is an almost universal consensus that the best aspect of the film is the cast. In addition to Orlando Bloom and Jeremy IronsGreen did remarkable work as Princess Sibylla, the 12th-century monarch who was married to Guy de Lusignan and who ruled the Kingdom of Jerusalem between 1186 and 1190. The actress received numerous accolades, noting her imposing presence on the big screen and her elegant composure on stage.

Eva Green’s official debut on the film scene took place not long ago, more precisely in 2003, with the premiere of ‘The dreamers’. In the romantic drama led by Bernardo Bertolucci, the plot follows a college student who becomes involved in a romantic triangle with a brother and sister. The actress gives life to Isabelle, part of this erotic intertwining, a character described as free and, bringing it to the present day, empowered in relation to using her body as she sees fit. Green’s rendition takes on even more layers when layered with references to classic cinema and new wave French, who bets on performance art.

It is quite likely that the French drama ‘The journey’ has passed under your radar – but no problem: it’s always time to see one of Green’s most incredible performances. In the long run, led by Alice Winocourthe actress plays Sarah, a woman trying to balance her work as an astronaut, preparing for a year on the International Space Station, and her personal life as the mother of an eight-year-old girl named Stella (Zélie Boulant). Green was applauded by the public and the specialized critics and won nominations for both the César and the Lumière Award for Best actress.

2. VESPER LYND, 007 – Casino Royale

Green had already participated in a few film productions before starring in ‘007 – Casino Royale’but it was his hailed surrender as the bond girl Vesper Lynd who attracted the most public attention and won him worldwide fame. In the plot, Vesper is a secret agent who works directly with the English Royal Family and is assigned to supervise Bond (Daniel Craig), as well as funding him in a high-stakes poker game. For your performanceGreen took home the BAFTA for Rising Star and was considered one of the best bond girls of all time by international experts.

No other performance by Green could occupy our list other than Vanessa Ives in the acclaimed gothic horror ‘Penny Dreadful’. In the plot, the actress plays a medium with incredible powers and a dark past that makes her the target of various evil forces.

Over three seasons, the creator John Logan architected one of the best characters on the television scene of the century, betting on a complex woman who could only be lived by Green. After all, while she takes our breath away from the first moment she appears, these are private scenes that reaffirm our passion for the artist’s undeniable versatility – and here, I make a point of punctuating the demonic possession sequences and her spectacular rendition in the final iteration. . It’s no surprise, then, that she garnered both Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards nominations.

HONORABLE MENTION: MORGAN PENDRAGON, Camelot

The medieval fantasy series ‘Camelot’, based on the timeless chivalric novels of King Arthur and the Round Table, was canceled after just one season – but it was enough to wring incredible performances from a stellar cast. In the plot, Green plays Arthur Pendragon’s half-sister Morgan (inspired by Morgana Le Fay), a vengeful woman who wants to usurp the throne of Camelot – and who faces, on her way, the powerful wizard Merlin, who swears to stop her. there to achieve such a feat.

