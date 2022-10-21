Everton Ribeiro shows collection of medals after another title; Look

One of the great leaders of Flamengo for several years, midfielder Everton Ribeiro updated his trophy gallery acting professionally after winning the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (19), against Corinthians. The 33-year-old keeps all his medals in a drawer, located in what appears to be the living room of his house, and he shared the new achievement on Instagram, showing off the collection that would make any professional athlete envious.

Revealed by the opponent of the last decision, the midfielder made history even with the shirts of Coritiba, Cruzeiro and Flamengo. There are 18 achievements since he debuted as a professional, ten of them with the Rubro-Negro mantle. In addition, the Copa do Brasil was the last competition that the player lacked on a continental level. Now only the Club World Cup remains, which can still be won this season if the Rio de Janeiro team wins the Copa Libertadores da América and, later, the competition organized by FIFA.

After the conquest at Maracanã, Everton Ribeiro thanked him for the title. “I just have to thank God for letting me live this moment. In my career I had hit the post about three times in the Copa do Brasil. It was up to Corinthians, where I started, there’s a part of my history. And inside Maraca , our home, with the nation we do not give up. We are all to be congratulated – said the player after the match”, he said.

See the post by Everton Ribeiro