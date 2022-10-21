Everyone Will Die After Christmas Celebrations In Unmissable Horror With Keira Knightley

the christmas terror The last night (Silent Night) was released in late 2021 and is now available on Netflix.

In the film, Nell and Simon invite their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group gathers, it feels like they’re back in the old days, but behind all the laughter and joy, something isn’t quite right.

The outside world is facing the apocalypse, and nothing can make humanity’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.

The film stars Keira Knightley and Matthew GoodeBesides having Annabelle Wallis (Malignant), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella) and Sope Dirisu (What’s Left Behind) in the cast.

The last night is the director and screenwriter’s debut film Camille Griffin.

