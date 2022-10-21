Family donates Éder Jofre’s brain to study on dementia | boxing

Some champions are marked in history by their titles, but Éder Jofre left more than just medals for the next generations. The Golden Rooster family announced this Thursday the donation of the brain of the three-time world champion for studies on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as dementia pugilista. The former boxer, who died at the age of 85 earlier this October, had been living with the disease since 2010.

1 of 1 Éder Jofre with the bantamweight belt of the World Boxing Association — Photo: Arquivo Agência Estado Éder Jofre with the bantamweight champion belt of the World Boxing Association — Photo: Arquivo Agência Estado

The family members respected Éder’s own wishes. During a press conference on Thursday, neurologist Renato Anghinah, who followed Jofre’s treatment, said that the former fighter told his family about his wishes after another sports idol decided not to make the donation.

– Eder was very upset with this decision by (Mohammed) Ali. That’s when he was sure he would do it differently – said Anghinah about the choice of Mohammed Ali, who died in 2016, not to donate his brain for studies.

The Brazilian athlete’s children (Eder, Marcel and Andrea Jofre) said that their father considered himself an organ donor, and if it were to help, he would donate them all. Éder Jofre confirmed the will with the doctor Renato Anghinah after learning about the diagnosis of the disease. Shortly after the three-time bantamweight world champion said goodbye to life, the family called the neurologist for the organ removal procedure. The Galinho de Ouro brain was taken to the USP medical laboratory.

– This is another noble gesture from my father, who brought so much joy to the Brazilian people. I, as a son, am very happy to know that he made that decision in life. If other patients had done the same, my father’s treatment would have been more advanced. It could have extended his life – reported his son Marcel during the interview.