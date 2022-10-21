Federal Police arrest alleged financial operator of the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’

Admin 10 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views

A man identified as Arthur dos Santos Leite was detained by authorities on the Niterói-Manilha Highway in Rio de Janeiro

Reproduction/Young Pan News/Jornal da ManhãGlaidson Acácio dos Santos, pharaoh of bitcoins
Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”

A supposed operator Glaidson Acacio Dos Santosthe so-called “Pharaó dos Bitcoins”, was arrested this Thursday, 20. The man, identified as Arthur dos Santos Leite, was arrested on the Niterói-Manilha Highway and was on his way to the Lagos Region, in Rio de Janeiro. THE Federal police (PF) made the arrest under Operation Flanelinha. Arthur was an important piece of concealment in Glaidson’s gang. Vehicles that were in the name of people connected to Glaidson were placed in the name of third parties, of oranges. PF investigations point out that Arthur returned the cars to their true owners or resold the vehicles with the help of lawyers. The cars were valued at around R$4 million after being recovered by the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and are available to the Judiciary. Glaidson’s alleged orange will answer for the crimes of operation without authorization of a financial institution, fraudulent management, criminal organization and embezzlement. If convicted, Arthur could face a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” has been imprisoned in the Bangu Complex since August 2021, when he was targeted by Operation Cryptos.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Musk tells investors he will lay off 75% of Twitter employees after purchase – 10/21/2022

Billionaire Elon Musk has told investors he plans to lay off 75% of Twitter’s employees …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved