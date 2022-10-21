Federal Police arrest alleged financial operator of the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’

A man identified as Arthur dos Santos Leite was detained by authorities on the Niterói-Manilha Highway in Rio de Janeiro

A supposed operator Glaidson Acacio Dos Santosthe so-called “Pharaó dos Bitcoins”, was arrested this Thursday, 20. The man, identified as Arthur dos Santos Leite, was arrested on the Niterói-Manilha Highway and was on his way to the Lagos Region, in Rio de Janeiro. THE Federal police (PF) made the arrest under Operation Flanelinha. Arthur was an important piece of concealment in Glaidson’s gang. Vehicles that were in the name of people connected to Glaidson were placed in the name of third parties, of oranges. PF investigations point out that Arthur returned the cars to their true owners or resold the vehicles with the help of lawyers. The cars were valued at around R$4 million after being recovered by the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and are available to the Judiciary. Glaidson’s alleged orange will answer for the crimes of operation without authorization of a financial institution, fraudulent management, criminal organization and embezzlement. If convicted, Arthur could face a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” has been imprisoned in the Bangu Complex since August 2021, when he was targeted by Operation Cryptos.

