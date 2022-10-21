Felipão evaluates filling the middle of Athletico and forwards Libertadores final team: “10 I already have certain” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has only one doubt in Athletico to face the Flamengo , on October 29, in Ecuador, for the Libertadores final. Hurricane has two more games for the Brazilian Championship before the final.

Felipão made a “last test” to look at the starting lineup in the 1-0 victory against Coritiba, on Sunday. He made a surprising change, with Canobbio leaving for Cuello in attack.

Athletico still face Bragantino (away) and Palmeiras (home), but they should have a mixed team for the Brasileirão.

I had an idea, I was going and I’m sure that 10 (players) I already have certain. Now against Bragantino and Palmeiras, I don’t know what will happen so that we can define something. — Felipão, in a press conference

1 of 1 Felipão guides Athletico’s training, at CT do Caju — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Felipão guides Athletico’s training, at CT do Caju — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

Who defined the classic, however, came from the bench. the steering wheel Alex Santana replaced David Terans, scored a beautiful goal and reinforced the doubt in the coach’s mind.

The midfielder was an indication of Felipão and a starter in important games of Libertadores against Estudiantes (quarters) and Palmeiras (semifinals). Against Verdão, he even scored the winning goal in the first leg.

Thus, the athletican commander evaluates three possibilities: use three defensive midfielders, two midfielders and a midfielder or even three midfielders and a midfielder. In the latter case, one of the attackers would have to leave.

Whether we’re going to play three or four midfielders I can’t say yet. Alex (Santana) has a style and can be useful in a game situation. Set only in the last week. — Felipe

See news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Felipão himself confirmed that he maintains the understanding that it is necessary to populate the midfield to be able to compete with Flamengo. In the elimination of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane used three defenders and three defensive midfielders. This time, the defensive trio must be undone.

A probable team in Libertadores: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Fernandinho and David Terans; Vitinho, Cuello (Alex Santana) and Pablo.