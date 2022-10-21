FIA offers deal to break spending ceiling for Red Bull – Formula 1 News

The FIA ​​has offered a deal to Red Bull on spending caps (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

THE FIA offered a proposal for a confidential settlement to the red bull regarding the breaking of the spending ceiling committed by the team in the 2021 F1 season. The information is from journalist Andrew Benson, from the British network BBC, who reported this Thursday (20) that, now, the decision is in the hands of the Austrians, whether to comply with the terms or drag it to a jury decision.

Thus, it is expected that Red Bull will hold a press conference on Friday morning, before the start of track activities in Austin, clarifying the breach of the ceiling and also already giving paths for possible punishments. The confidentiality terms of the agreement recall the decision that the entity took in 2019, when it judged that the engine of the Ferrari was out of regulation.

Red Bull reacted very badly to rumors that it had pierced the roof, before official confirmation. Christian Hornerteam boss, spoke of “defamation”, while consultant Helmut Marko attacked Mercedes and said that the rival “has not gotten over” last season’s title loss.

When the disclosure of the infraction came by the FIA, the Austrian team spoke of “surprise” and “disappointment”, also claiming that some miscalculation was made, since the accounts indicated everything within the standards stipulated by the entity.

Max Verstappen is 2022 champion, but Red Bull still has a score to settle with the FIA ​​over 2021 (Photo: AFP)

Breaking the spending ceiling

The FIA ​​has confirmed, after a few days of rumors and the entity itself denying them, that Red Bull and Aston Martin have committed infractions related to the planned spending cap for the 2021 F1 season. According to information from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the justification for the financial violation by Red Bull would not have been involved with the development of the car, and the error would have happened in terms of food and absences due to illness at the Red Bull factory. Some team employees are not covered by the budget cap, while others are.

“The review of submitted documents was an intensive process and all competitors gave their full support to provide the necessary information to assess their financial situation during this first year of financial regulation. The FIA ​​Spending Ceiling Administration notes that all competitors have always acted in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process.”

Aston Martin didn’t spend more than the ceiling. It is understood that there was a procedural breach related to a series of administrative accounting protocols, as a result of variations in regulatory interpretation. Other information released by the FIA ​​is that Williams had a breach of prior procedure, but entered into an agreement with the Spending Ceiling Administration in May 2022.

Controversy took over the weekend of the Singapore GP, won by the Taurus with Sergio Pérez, when the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport revealed that the FIA ​​was investigating the possibility that Red Bull and Aston Martin had exceeded the limit of US$ 145 million. (R$ 782 million, at the current price) during the 2021 season, which marked the title of Max Verstappen. From there, Ferrari and Mercedes commented on two teams that would have flouted last year’s budget cap deal — the other being Aston Martin.

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

READ MORE

Mercedes urges FIA to firm up investigation of Red Bull’s cost ceiling breach

– Ferrari sees “big implications” and asks the FIA ​​for strictness on spending cap: “Otherwise, game over”

– Red Bull rejects claims about spending cap and nudges Mercedes: “They didn’t get over 2021”

Aston Martin says it is ‘surprised’ by accusations of breaking F1 2021 spending ceiling

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.